Curitiba opens permanent recap for vaccination against covid-19 ﻿

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba will offer, from this Tuesday (21), continuous recap care for those who have already been called for vaccination against Covid-19, but, for whatever reasons, did not complete the immunization. People who have not yet taken the first or second dose, and even the booster dose, can be seen.
READ TOO:
> Curitiba opens vaccination for adolescents up to 12 years old with comorbidities
> Pfizer announces that covid-19 vaccine is safe and protects children ages 5-11
> Beto Preto will request the use of leftover vaccine to vaccinate adolescents with comorbidities
first dose
The recap of the application of the first dose will be available to all Curitiba citizens aged 18 or over who register in advance on the Saúde Já platform. or more, as long as they have medical advice.
In addition to registering on the Saúde Já platform, you must also present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, official document with photo and CPF.
second dose
The recap for the second dose application is available to all those who have already been called and have not yet completed the immunization. The original call date can be checked in the Saúde Já app.
As well as for the application of the first dose, whoever is taking the second dose in the recap must also present an official document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence.
Booster dose
Elderly people aged 70 years or older who have already taken the two doses of the vaccine 180 days ago and immunosuppressed patients who completed the vaccination course 28 days ago can also participate in the recap. Those who are part of these two groups and are entitled to the booster dose have already received a summons message through the Saúde Já application. The presentation of the message is necessary to ensure vaccination.
Among the immunosuppressed will be treated solid organ transplants using immunosuppressants, bone marrow transplants, people living with HIV/AIDS, people undergoing chemotherapy and other conditions of immunosuppression.
Immunosuppressed who meet the criteria and who do not receive the call must send an email to SMS, [email protected], with personal information and a document that proves the clinical condition. Already people who undergo hemodialysis will receive the booster dose in clinics that are undergoing treatment.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
US Ouvidor Pardinho – Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho
Reference Center, sports and physical activity – Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra
US Salvador Allende – Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado
US Parigot de Souza – Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
US Vila Diana – Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center – Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
US Bairro Alto – Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
US Santa Efigênia – Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
US Jardim Paranaense – Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
US Visitation – Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
US Camargo – Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
US Uberaba – Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
Clube da Gente CIC – Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
US Oswaldo Cruz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
US Vila Feliz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo
US Aurora – 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
US Pinheiros – Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
US Orleans – Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans
US Campina do Siqueira – Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara – Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha – Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1,700
US Santa Quitéria – Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria
Web Stories
Who do not have?
How to relieve back pain?
Did you know?
Five curiosities about Curitiba that not even the Curitibano root will know how to say!
in the times of the emperor
Germana and Licurgo have an accident
Beautiful!