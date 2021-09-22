Curitiba opens permanent recap for vaccination against covid-19 ﻿

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba will offer, from this Tuesday (21), continuous recap care for those who have already been called for vaccination against Covid-19, but, for whatever reasons, did not complete the immunization. People who have not yet taken the first or second dose, and even the booster dose, can be seen.

first dose

The recap of the application of the first dose will be available to all Curitiba citizens aged 18 or over who register in advance on the Saúde Já platform. or more, as long as they have medical advice.

In addition to registering on the Saúde Já platform, you must also present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, official document with photo and CPF.

second dose

The recap for the second dose application is available to all those who have already been called and have not yet completed the immunization. The original call date can be checked in the Saúde Já app.

As well as for the application of the first dose, whoever is taking the second dose in the recap must also present an official document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence.

Booster dose

Elderly people aged 70 years or older who have already taken the two doses of the vaccine 180 days ago and immunosuppressed patients who completed the vaccination course 28 days ago can also participate in the recap. Those who are part of these two groups and are entitled to the booster dose have already received a summons message through the Saúde Já application. The presentation of the message is necessary to ensure vaccination.

Among the immunosuppressed will be treated solid organ transplants using immunosuppressants, bone marrow transplants, people living with HIV/AIDS, people undergoing chemotherapy and other conditions of immunosuppression.

Immunosuppressed who meet the criteria and who do not receive the call must send an email to SMS, [email protected], with personal information and a document that proves the clinical condition. Already people who undergo hemodialysis will receive the booster dose in clinics that are undergoing treatment.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

US Ouvidor Pardinho – Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho

Reference Center, sports and physical activity – Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra

US Salvador Allende – Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado

US Parigot de Souza – Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

US Vila Diana – Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center – Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

US Bairro Alto – Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

US Santa Efigênia – Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

US Jardim Paranaense – Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

US Visitation – Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

US Camargo – Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

US Uberaba – Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

Clube da Gente CIC – Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

US Oswaldo Cruz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

US Vila Feliz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo

US Aurora – 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

US Pinheiros – Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

US Orleans – Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans

US Campina do Siqueira – Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara – Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha – Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1,700

US Santa Quitéria – Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria

