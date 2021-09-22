Customer kills gas station employee who asked him to wear a mask | World and Science



Customer kills gas station employee who asked him to wear a mask – Photo: internet reproduction

Posted 21/09/2021 13:11 | Updated 09/21/2021 1:13 PM

Berlin – A young employee at a gas station in Germany was murdered by a customer after demanding that he wear a mask inside the establishment. The two argued and the 49-year-old client shot the 20-year-old worker. The information is from Deutsche Welle.

According to local police, the customer left the post after the employee demanded, but returned shortly afterwards wearing a mask. He took off the PPE again and, after another complaint from the worker, drew his gun, fired and fled.

The next day, the suspect presented himself to the police and confessed to the crime. In his defense he said he “did not see any other alternative” because he felt trapped.

The 49-year-old man said the pandemic had a major impact on his life and that he was against the restraining measures imposed because of Covid-19.

“The suspect saw the victim as responsible for the situation, because he forced compliance with the rules,” said the senior prosecutor in the investigation.