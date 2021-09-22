Dangerous asteroid approaches Earth this Wednesday (22). Is there a risk of collision?

This Wednesday (22), a space rock that orbits the Sun will pass as close as possible to our planet. This is asteroid 2021 NY1, which, at 11:42 am EDT, will be approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth — a distance that is four times that between us and the Moon. since this distance is safe enough that there is no risk of collision with Earth.

The asteroid in question was classified as an “object in orbit close to Earth” (or “NEO”, its acronym in English), has an absolute magnitude of 21.5 and its diameter is between 130 m and 300 m, dimensions that can reach those of up to three football fields. While passing through our surroundings, the asteroid will be traveling at a speed of 9.35 km/s and will pass at a safe enough distance. Since the asteroid will pass through here during the day, it cannot be observed; only after day 25 will it start to be visible during the night, so it must be observed by dedicated telescopes.

“During this approach, the object will be a very interesting target for optical and radar observatories, which will allow the determination of the physical properties of this NEO, as well as allow the evaluation of possible changes in its orbit”, explains Dr. Filipe Monteiro, astronomer at the National Observatory. “Since it is a potentially dangerous object, knowledge of its physical characteristics is very important to predict its orbital evolution, and thus assess the risks of impact with the Earth in the future,” said Monteiro.

Asteroids don’t have stable orbits and can have unpredictable changes in their trajectories due to the gravitational pull of the planets and the Sun — so it’s important to track them. Thus, 2021 NY1 was considered potentially dangerous, a classification based on parameters that calculate the chances of the asteroid making approaches that could threaten the Earth, passing up to 0.05 astronomical units from us and with an absolute magnitude of 22. How there are several asteroids near Earth and we don’t know all of them, it’s important to discover and study the characteristics of those that have any potential to put us at risk.

This won’t be the last time 2021 NY1 will approach Earth: in 2044, it will return for a new encounter where it will be 0.038 astronomical units from us, so this week’s approach will be the largest in the century. Then, a new pass will occur in 2105, the year in which the asteroid will pass through our planet at 0.018 astronomical units.

Source: National Observatory