Daniel Alves has termination with São Paulo published in IDB and is free to sign with another club | São Paulo

Daniel Alves had his termination with São Paulo published in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF, this Tuesday afternoon, and is free to sign with another club.

The right-back entered into an agreement with Tricolor last week to terminate his relationship before the end of the contract, which was until the end of 2022. São Paulo will continue to pay around R$ 400 thousand for 60 months to pay off the debt with the player.

With six games played in this year’s Brasileirão, Daniel Alves can play for any other team in Serie A this season. For this he needs to be enrolled by the new club until this Friday.

Teams like Flamengo, Fluminense, Internacional and Athletico-PR are working to hire the right-back, but no one has officially hit the mark.

If he doesn’t stay in Brazil, Daniel Alves will only have peripheral destinations, such as Mexico, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

If he wants to return to Europe before the World Cup, Daniel Alves will have to wait until early January. Windows like those in France and England open on January 1, 2022. Spain opens on the 3rd.

