Daniel Alves wants to play for Flamengo and has already warned the president, guarantees journalist

Daniel Alves is not a priority for Flamengo, but Flamengo is Daniel Alves’ preference. This is what Gilmar Ferreira published in his column in Jornal Extra. According to the journalist, the player wants to wear the black and red shirt and he said directly to the president of Rubro-Negro, Rodolfo Landim. Check out Gilmar’s post in full below:

“As great as his talent and competitive ability, even at 38, Daniel Alves is not a priority at Flamengo. But the player wants to wear the club’s shirt.

He wants to join many others already in Tite’s plans for the Cup in Qatar next year and give his share in the project to win the Club World Cup.

And he has already said this directly to President Rodolfo Landim, with whom he deals with the issue, directly. Even more: judging by the tone of recent conversations, money won’t be the issue.

In theory, Daniel makes only two demands. Play on the right flank, his original position, and have the freedom to return to play abroad without a penalty.

The dissolution with São Paulo was published yesterday at the IDB. And as the player only made six games in the Serie A of the Brazilian, he has until Friday to be enrolled by another club.

In the agreement, Daniel will have guaranteed R$ 400 thousand a month for the next five years and this makes Flamengo feel free to have him for similar amounts. The problem is that the side of the Brazilian team can no longer be enrolled in the Libertadores, a tournament that takes the team to the World Cup.

And that involves a delicate issue: Maurício Isla. The Chilean has experienced a very uncomfortable situation in recent days with the club’s fans through social networks. He feels persecuted, undervalued and pressured – even more after Daniel Alves’ break with São Paulo.

And maybe he, the holder of the position at Libertadores, the snag for the conclusion of the agreement desired by a good part of the fans”.