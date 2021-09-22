Daniel Craig explains why it’s against a woman being James Bond

Actor Daniel Craig, 53, will make his farewell as a James Bond interpreter in “007 – No Time to Die,” and talked about who should take over as a spy in the franchise. Without naming names, the famous man said that the role should not be played by a woman and explained why.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Craig was asked about the possibility of changing the profile of the actors chosen to play the iconic spy and responded broadly, pointing out the need for changes in the film industry. For him, more important than a woman assuming the role of James Bond, is the creation of characters “as good” as the spy, but designed for women and non-white actors.

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond but made for a woman?” he asked, noting that “there should be better roles for women and black actors.”

James Bond has become one of the most iconic characters in movie history. Since 2006, he is played by Daniel Craig. After the announcement that the famous will no longer be the spy, questions have been raised about who should be the new Bond, and many point to the need to give the opportunity to a black actor or even a woman to play him.

Actors Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page have been tipped for the post, however, regarding the possibility of the spy changing gender, this will be difficult. At least that’s what the franchise’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael g let on. Wilson, who, in an interview with Variety last year, stressed that the character can be played by actors “of any ethnicity” as long as they are male.

“James Bond can be of any ethnicity, but he is a man,” said Brocolli. Like Daniel Craig, the producer was also in favor of “creating new characters for women”.

As he said, it is preferable to create “strong female characters rather than taking a male character and handing him over to a woman.” “I think women are more interesting than that,” he added.

Film that will mark the farewell of Daniel Craig as James Bond, “007: No Time to Die” is scheduled to premiere on October 7th in Brazil.