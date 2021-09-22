Daniel Craig is thrilled to say goodbye to his role in the 007 franchise. Watch video

A behind-the-scenes video of the ‘007: No Time to Die’ shoot leaked onto Twitter and revealed an emotional side to Daniel Craig. Check out!

A video posted on Twitter revealed an emotional Daniel Craig as he said goodbye to his role in the 007 franchise. ‘007: No Time to Die’, but it’s only just leaked out on social media. Look!

Daniel Craig addressed the crew on the film set with emotion. He said: “A lot of people here have worked on five movies with me, and I know a lot of things have been said about what I think about those movies or all the movies, whatever. But the truth is, I loved every second of these movies, and especially this one, because I got up every morning and got the chance to work with you guys. And that was one of the greatest honors of my life”.

Read more about series and movies:

In November 2020, Daniel Craig confirmed that the feature would mark his last time in the role of James Bond. He took on the iconic role after Pierce Brosnan in 2006’s ‘007: Casino Royale’ and continued to reprise the character in 2008’s ‘007: Quantum of Solace’, 2012’s ‘007: Skyfall’ and ‘007 : Specter’, 2015.

In ‘007: No Time to Die’ reveals that Daniel Craig is in a race against time to save the world. Everything indicates that it will be the actor’s last film in the role of the spy. After leaving MI6, a British intelligence agency, Bond receives a message from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who requests his services to find a missing scientist.

Then Bond will be on a menacing mission that pits him against his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has in his hands a dangerous new technology.

The film’s release takes place after 18 months of delay. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally slated for release in April 2020 before being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The premiere has been rescheduled for November 2020, then April 2021 and is now scheduled for October 8th.