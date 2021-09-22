Daniel Craig says James Bond shouldn’t be a woman; understand!

In an interview with Radio Times, Daniel Craig, Agent 007’s current theater interpreter, has said he doesn’t see the need for James Bond to be played by a woman, suggesting there must be other “better” roles available.

In recent years, after Daniel Craig announced that his cycle as 007 is nearing its end, there has been much debate in the industry about the next actors who will bring the iconic secret agent to life. Thus, the same way as the names of Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) and Idris Elba (Suicide squad) have been linked to the character, rumors point to the possibility of a woman debuting in the role of the hero, as an attempt to renew the proposal of the character always being portrayed as a white man.

However, the idea of ​​changing the spy’s physical or gender characteristics seems unappealing to Craig, who believes there are more valid alternatives for black women and people in Hollywood. The effort for diversity, according to the actor, would have to be an initiative of the filmmakers themselves, who should use their creative minds to propose interesting and different characters.

“The answer to that is very simple… There should simply be better roles for women and actors of color,” comments Craig. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

So far, while the spotlight is all focused on 007: No Time to Die, set to be released on September 30 in Brazil, there are no signs for potential names that could act as James Bond in the franchise’s sequels.

What do you think of Daniel Craig’s statement? Leave your opinion in the comments!