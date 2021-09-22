death in secret

Qhen the pediatrician and toxicologist Anthony Wong died, aged 73, on January 15, 2021, his family disclosed, in a note, that he had been hospitalized with a drop in blood pressure and malaise. Hospitalized, he was diagnosed with gastric ulcer and digestive hemorrhage. “During hospitalization, he evolved with decompensation of the cardiac pattern and patterns of atrial fibrillation”, informs the text. In Portuguese, he had strong changes in heart rhythm and then suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. The note omits, however, that Wong was hospitalized with symptoms of Covid-19 and that, after nearly two months in hospital, he became one of the nearly 600,000 victims of the pandemic in Brazil. THE Piauí had access to the content of the medical record of more than 2,000 pages, which describes the entire treatment until his death. He also had access to the death certificate, where there is no mention of death by Covid.

Wong was a celebrity on the PocketNA social networks because of his denial. In videos, he despised the pandemic and the vaccination. He was part of a trio with immunologist and oncologist Nise Yamaguchi and virologist Paolo Zanotto. As a pediatrician, Wong has built a large clientele since the 1980s among the elite in São Paulo. When the pandemic broke out, he began sending videos to the parents of his patients, who worriedly asked the doctor to explain what Covid-19 was and its effects. The contents ended up going viral, and the doctor decided to create accounts on YouTube and Instagram to publish his opinions. It had thousands of followers. When he died, his family members turned off the channels and never accepted interview requests.

In October 2020, at an online hearing held by the House of Representatives with doctors who criticized social isolation and promoted early treatment against Covid, Wong made some of his latest public statements. He defended the so-called “vertical intervention”, which is the isolation only of the elderly and pregnant women, and the return to normality for the rest of the population. He said that a second wave, if there was one, would only arrive in May this year (it arrived in February), and he stated categorically, without any scientific basis, that the Brazilian had high immunity against the various types of coronaviruses: “If tests like the that were done in other countries, we would perhaps verify that the immunity index of the general population is also high, specifically for Covid-19”, he said. Brazil, as is known, is the second country, behind only the United States, with the most deaths in the pandemic.

On November 17, Wong was admitted to Sancta Maggiore hospital of Itaim Bibi, in the South Zone of São Paulo. The establishment belongs to the Prevent Senior network, which is now under investigation by the Pandemic CPI under suspicion of committing a series of irregularities. When he was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore, the doctor said he had had symptoms of Covid-19 for eight days. He also said he had been using hydroxychloroquine, a drug that deniers insist on prescribing against Covid, despite having no proven efficacy. A PCR test performed at the hospital confirmed the presence of Sars-CoV-2. It was the second time Wong had contracted the disease. From the first, at the beginning of the pandemic, in April 2020, it recovered well. Said she was asymptomatic.

On the day of admission, according to the medical record, Wong authorized to be medicated with the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior, composed of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin. The early treatment lasted four days, and Wong started using other remedies, all of which have not been proven by science. He received inhaled heparin, whose effect on viral infections is unknown, and intravenous methotrexate, traditionally prescribed to treat autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, but with no proven effect against Covid. Along with this wave of experimental treatments, Wong received more than twenty sessions of rectal ozone therapy, a treatment that even the Ministry of Health in the Bolsonaro government advises against. In a note released in August 2020, the folder said: “The effect of ozone therapy on humans infected with coronaviruses (Sars-CoV-2) is unknown and should not be recommended as clinical practice or outside the context of clinical trials.” Its use, in fact, is only authorized for clinical trials in authorized institutions. Prevent Senior is not one of them.

Without the medication helping his improvement, the doctor was intubated on the 21st, four days after his admission. According to the medical record, the doctor responsible for the patient was Nise Yamaguchi, who was removed from the Albert Einstein hospital after statements in which she compared the fear of catching Covid to the reaction of the Jewish people to Nazism. The data in the medical record are part of a lawsuit filed by Prevent Senior at Cremesp against a doctor accused by the network of leaking sensitive information about the state of Wong.

On the ninth day of treatment, Wong developed gastrointestinal bleeding. which, according to the medical record, was reversed in less than 24 hours, after he had received blood transfusions. During the remainder of the intubation period, he was no longer medicated with the Covid kit—only ozone therapy and intravenous methotrexate. Wong also developed kidney failure and underwent frequent dialysis sessions, which filter the blood when the kidney can no longer remove toxins from the body. The doctor was also removed from intubation and submitted to a more invasive procedure of tracheostomy, which consists of inserting a tube into the trachea to allow breathing.

At the end of his days, the doctor had been infected with a bacterial pneumonia that would not yield to the medication applied. It was another consequence of Covid, as mechanical breathing poses the risk of bacterial infections. The infection spread through the body, resulting in septic shock, which caused organ failure and cardiorespiratory arrest.

On January 15, the date of Wong’s death, the medical record reports an exchange of guidelines between the doctor Fernanda Igarashi, who signs the death certificate, and her boss Fernando Pinho Esteves, medical coordinator of Prevent Senior. According to the communications in the document, it is clear that the hierarchy of decisions was exercised by Yamaguchi, but who carried out, at the end, was Igarashi, under the guidance of Esteves. He instructed Igarashi to collect a new PCR from the patient, but the indication was for it to be an emergency PCR, in which the result would come out faster – a modality applied to patients who are about to undergo surgery. The result was not attached to the medical record.

The doctor died at 5:25 pm on January 15th. The death certificate, however, should state that Wong had Covid because the virus infection was what prompted all the subsequent complications that killed him. This is the orientation of the health departments of the states, including São Paulo. “The death certificate should show the code for Covid, if not as a basic cause of death, at least as a secondary cause,” says epidemiologist Wanderson Oliveira, who drew up the Ministry of Health’s body management protocols when he was Secretary of Health Surveillance , during the administration of Luiz Henrique Mandetta. But Wong’s statement does not mention Covid as either an underlying or a secondary cause. Instead, it just reports the illnesses that resulted from Covid. in the field of causes death, says the following: septic shock, pneumonia, upper gastrointestinal bleeding and diabetes mellitus. Wong’s only previous illness, at the time he was admitted, was mild diabetes, which he had been treating with proper medication. The other three complications – septic shock, pneumonia and gastrointestinal bleeding – were caused by complications from Covid’s treatment.

Wong was veiled and buried on January 16 at Cemitério do Morumbi, in São Paulo. The ceremony was intimate, but since the reason for his death was omitted from the documents, the restrictions provided for in the protocol determined for the victims of Covid-19 were not complied with.

ANDn March 2021, two months after Wong’s death, I went to Prevent Senior because, even then, there was information that he had died from Covid. The president of the company, Pedro Benedito Batista Jr, who will be heard by the CPI on the Pandemic this Wednesday, told me that he would not comment on the patient without the family’s authorization. I argued that I needed to interview him because the information Wong himself released on his networks had been erased. Batista limited himself to replying that “our country unfortunately does this to serious people: he insists on erasing what they built”.

Examining Wong’s medical record, it appears that 123 employees of the Sancta Maggiore provided care to the pediatrician during his hospital stay — all of them maintained confidentiality about early treatment, experimental treatments, and the patient’s cause of death. Now, Pedro Batista Jr. will have to answer for that – and other irregularities that Prevent Senior may have committed. On September 16, a GloboNews report showed audios and messages from Prevent Senior managers indicating early treatment and ordering that nothing be said to family members or patients themselves. The report also showed that Prevent Senior was conducting research into the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine by omitting data from patients who died during treatment.

Wanted by Piauí, Prevent Senior said it would not comment on specific cases of patients without family authorization. Carla, Wong’s widow, sent the following note to the story: “The family informs them that they have no power to change any information on the death certificate and sees the invasion of the medical record with disbelief. He also informs that there is nothing to be said and asks him to respect the name of Dr. Anthony Wong.”