DEM Summit approves national convention in October to confirm merger with PSL | Policy

The National Executive Committee of the DEM party approved on Tuesday (21) the holding of a national convention of the party, in October, to confirm the merger of the party with the PSL.

Within the DEM, the climate is “favorable” to the merger with the acronym by which President Jair Bolsonaro was elected in 2018. Bolsonaro left the PSL in 2019, after disputes over control of the party’s party president, Federal Deputy Luciano Bivar (PSL-PE).

“Today, unanimously, the National Executive Committee approved the authorization to convene a national convention of the party, probably on October 5th, and then, on that occasion, the conventions will consider the topic and confirm the merger process,” he said. ACM Neto.

Currently, the DEM has 28 deputies and six senators, including the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). The PSL has 53 deputies and a senator.

ACM Neto’s hope is to form the “largest” legend in the country with the fusion. However, several congressmen must leave the DEM and PSL after the process. The name and number of the new party have not yet been defined.

“At first, you will open a window for those who are not satisfied to be able to leave, but in some states we are looking for new cadres who will be able to join. We will take things calmly,” stated ACM.

“The idea is to approve [a fusão] now in the beginning of October, then we forward it to the Superior Electoral Court. These processes take three months at the TSE. So the expectation is that we can turn the year around, starting 2022, with the new party formalized and constituted,” added the president of the DEM.

The new party also hopes to play an important role in next year’s elections, including the possibility of launching a candidacy for the Planalto Palace that is an alternative to Lula, from the PT, and Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently without a party.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said he sees a “favorable” climate for the merger within the DEM. “It was considered something important for the Democrats and for the PSL, who join efforts within this unity environment that must be preached in Brazil. It is the fusion of two important parties that will constitute a new party with good purposes for Brazil” , declared Pacheco.

“Today, a convention was approved in October, for the general decision on the merger, but the entire executive is unanimous today, in the sense of the merger between the Democrat and the PSL,” added the senator, who has been approaching the PSD.

After the meeting, in an interview, Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke about Covid’s CPI in the Senate and the analysis of the project that establishes a new Electoral Code for Brazil.

About the provocation to the CPI made by Jair Renan, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, with the posting of a video, Pacheco claimed to have determined the investigation of the fact to understand “what is the relevance” of the episode.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented this Monday (20) a request to call the CPI of Covid of President Jair Bolsonaro’s son 04, Jair Renan, after the businessman posted a temporary video on a social network in which they appear weapons and the caption “Aloooo CPI kkkkk”.

Pacheco was contacted by Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), president of the CPI, after Jair Renan disclosed images considered as “threats” to the commission.

“The CPI needs to be respected, it is an organ of the Senate, we have to always preach respect for the institutions,” he declared.

Regarding the proposal for a new Electoral Code, Pacheco said that the project approved by the Chamber will be analyzed, at first, by the Committee on Constitution and Justice, under the rapporteurship of Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG).

Earlier this Tuesday (21), Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), one of the senators involved in the debate on changes in electoral rules, told the g1 that the Senate should not vote in time for the changes, foreseen in the bill, related to the electoral process to be valid in 2022.