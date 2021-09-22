Denialist doctor died of COVID-19 and data was omitted, says website – Nacional

In the death certificate, in accordance with the guidance of the Health Secretariats of the states, it should state that Anthony Wong had COVID (photo: Disclosure Caepp/USP)

Pediatrician and toxicologist Anthony Wong died on January 15, 2021, aged 73. His family reported that he was hospitalized with a gastric ulcer and gastrointestinal bleeding, and suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest. However, data from the pediatrician’s admission were omitted, and he was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19. The information was published on the Piau Magazine website.

In October 2020, Wong made statements advocating “vertical intervention”, which is the isolation only of the elderly and pregnant women, and the return to normality for the remaining population. Furthermore, with no scientific basis, he stated that Brazilians have a high immunity rate against several types of coronaviruses.

On November 17, the doctor was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore hospital in Itaim Bibi belonging to the Prevent Senior establishment in So Paulo and informed that he had symptoms of COVID-19 for eight days, but was self-medicating with hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug study of efficacy against the Sars-CoV-2 virus. His PCR test was positive for the virus and he said it was the second time he had contracted the disease, the first being in April 2020, saying he was asymptomatic.

According to the medical record, Wong authorized to be medicated inside the hospital with the “COVID kit” (hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin) and other experimental medications. Without improvement, the doctor was intubated on November 21 and the doctor responsible for him was Nise Yamaguchi, who was interrogated by the CPI of COVID and removed from the Albert Einstein hospital after xenophobic declarations.

During his intubated days, he stopped being medicated with the COVID kit and was left with ozone therapy and intravenous methotrexate. He also developed kidney failure and was removed from intubation to undergo a more invasive tracheostomy procedure.

Before his death, Wong suffered a bacterial pneumonia that did not yield applied medication and was another consequence of COVID-19, as he was undergoing an invasive procedure that ran the risk of bacterial infections. He suffered septic shock after the infection spread through his body and caused organ failure and cardiorespiratory failure.

The medical record shows that the decisions were taken by Yamaguchi, but who carried out the procedures was the doctor Fernanda Igarashi, who signed the death certificate. It was indicated to perform a new PCR examination of the patient, but the result was not attached to the medical record.

In the death certificate, according to the guidance of the Health Secretariats of the states, it should state that Anthony Wong had COVID, because the virus infection was what triggered the complications that lead to his death.

In March 2021, two months after the doctor’s death, there was information that he died of the coronavirus. In the medical record, it appears that 123 employees of Sancta Maggiore provided assistance to the toxicologist during his hospitalization and maintained confidentiality about the early treatment, experimental treatments and the cause of the patient’s death.

Sought by “Piau”, Prevent Senior said it would not comment on specific cases of patients without family authorization. The live of Wong, Carla, sent a news report: “The family informs that it has no power to change any information in the death certificate and sees the invasion of the medical record with disbelief. He also informs that there is nothing to be said and asks him to respect the name of Dr. Anthony Wong.”

Celebrity in the social media pocketnaristas, Wong denied the pandemic, the vaccination and was part of the trio of doctors, with the immunologist and oncologist Nise Yamaguchi and the virologist Paolo Zanotto .

Wong owned a YouTube and Instagram channel, where he posted his opinion and had thousands of followers. After his death, the family excluded their channels and did not give an interview.

