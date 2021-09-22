Deolane Bezerra mocks OAB in Dubai | Fabia Oliveira

Instagram Deolane Calf

Enjoying days in Dubai, Deolane Bezerra continues to mock the OAB on social media. “Who likes gold is (sic) me, ok, daddy? Even in the meat. Who knows how rich it is (sic) me, ok?”, Deolane said in a storie in which she appears in a restaurant, with a gold-plated meat on his desk. The lawyer, who was the target of rumors of an affair with Luiz Bacci, even posted a photo with the following caption: “OAB, it’s not gold. It’s plated, see?”.

Recently, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) vetoed the display of “property related to the exercise or not of the profession, such as the use of vehicles, travel, accommodation and consumer goods”, by its lawyers. Always traveling and sporting designer clothes on her social networks, the lawyer became the organization’s target.

In addition to purchases that exceed the value of R$ 30 thousand, MC Kevin’s ex also boasts in aesthetic procedures. Some time ago, she got the word out when she revealed that she had had a nymphoplasty, also known as labiaplasty [cirurgia íntima]. The intervention is intended to reduce the size of the labia of the vagina by laser. “I’m here with the wonderful woman who fixes ‘prikito’. If you need to fix the animal, just come here at JK Estética. There won’t be any before and after photos, because that’s already an appeal, Brazil. But I guarantee you: It’s a little baby, see, women? Look for this gynecologist, because she fixes everything,” she explained at the time.