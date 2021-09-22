Despite the absence of goals, Léo Baptistão stands out at Santos for his movement

Center forward Léo Baptistão reached the saints at the end of August and already has three games for the club. Even without having hit the net yet, the 29-year-old athlete has been drawing attention for his movement on the field.

Despite being the team’s striker, Baptistão constantly retreats to offer his teammates a passing option, usually in a pivot situation. Against Cuiabá, in their only match with Fernando Diniz, this was already noticeable. With Carille, the dynamic has not changed.

Baptistão backs up both through the center lane, as well as falling down the sides of the field. Against Ceará, for example, the player did not touch the ball once inside the opponent’s area, which helps to understand how he does not act as a fixed attacker.

Despite his participation far from the opposing goal, Baptistão submitted in all three games played. According to the Footstats, Léo has so far six submissions, three right and three wrong.

Asked about the absence of goals, Baptistão revealed his desire to score in Vila Belmiro. “I wanted to score (goal) in Vila already, it’s been a dream since I was a child, I made my debut, I was very happy and thrilled to have played there. The feeling was good, it’s a pity that the victory didn’t come (against Bahia). My priority now is to win regardless of who scores the goal,” the player told Santos TV before the game against Ceará.

Baptistão’s next opportunity to go to the net will be against Juventude, next weekend. Santos is in 14th place in the Brasileirão, with 24 points, and has not won for nine games.

