Diego Costa’s problem at Atlético-MG is a topic in Spain: ‘He doesn’t raise his head’

Diego Costa’s problem in the tie between palm trees and Atlético-MG, this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, was the subject in Spain.

The 9 shirt, who made his debut in the South American tournament, felt muscle pain in his left thigh and had to be replaced in the second half.

With the headline “Diego Costa does not raise his head”, the newspaper AT recalled that the striker suffered with several physical problems in the times of Atlético de Madrid.

The newspaper also called the player “the icing on the cake of an ambitious project to win the Libertadores again”.

“The lack of activity in recent months may be the cause of this illness, something common for him in recent years. It is important to remember that he was without a team for six months before joining Galo, with whom he had already scored two goals in the four games he played” , completed the newspaper.

Atlético informed, via Twitter, that Diego Costa has already started treatment and will take an image to find out if there was an injury.

The second match between Atleticanos and Palmeirenses takes place next Tuesday (28), at Mineirão, when the Libertadores first finalist will decide in 2021.

Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, feels an injury Fernando Bizerra – Pool/Getty Images

After a goalless draw away from home, Atlético need to win to advance in normal time. New equality by 0 to 0 takes the decision to penalties, while the other results favor Palmeiras.