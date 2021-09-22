Diego Gonçalves reveals meeting before the start of Serie B: ‘Botafogo is big and has to play forward’

O Botafogo amended an amazing sequence under the command of Enderson Moreira, achieved ten wins in 12 games and established himself as one of the favorites to return to Serie A. The forward Diego Gonçalves revealed that the players had a meeting before the start of the sprint to change the key after a very irregular start with Marcelo Chamusca.

– We had a meeting between us, we know that the Botafogo is big and we would always have to play forward, looking for victory. With these conversations, we were gaining confidence in our daily lives, in training and with the arrival of Professor Enderson as well – Diego said at a press conference this Tuesday.

One of the highlights of Botafogo in Serie B, Diego Gonçalves suffered a hip injury, but returned faster than planned and contributed with an assist in the victory alvinegra last Saturday, over Náutico. The player explained how the recovery process went.

– I recovered quickly, I had been treating two periods every day, I have a device at home too. Thanks to the DM staff, they are to be congratulated. I got into the game and I felt good, I didn’t feel pain, that’s the most important thing. Now it’s to move on. I still feel a little pain, but nothing that makes it difficult for me to make the moves and plays I like. Whether I’m going to start playing or not is up to the teacher. I’m working day-to-day to be 100% as soon as possible – he said.

See other points of the interview:

FAST ADAPTATION

“It was because of my reception at the club, by my teammates, technical committee, staff and employees. This helps a lot when an athlete arrives at a new cube. When you’re well received, you can do your best and do what you’re used to on the field.”

MEETING WITH THE FANS

“I’m looking forward to it too, but we haven’t thought about it yet. We are focused on the game against CSA on Thursday. I’m very happy that the public is returning, it will be very important even more in the final stretch, it will help us a lot.”

GETTING TOGETHER WITH LUIS OYAMA

“He even jokes with me that he’s already given me two assists. We are always talking, first let’s focus on this year’s goal of getting faster access. Next year leaves to see what will happen. I joke with him that he has to give me more passes for me to score.”

PERFORMANCE INSIDE X OUTSIDE THE HOME

“In the beginning we didn’t get victories away from home. We had been talking a lot to try to keep this focus outside the home too. We managed to fix the team and now it’s time to move on, we’ll have more games at home than away in this final stretch. Let’s look for positive results outside the home too.”

Watch the press conference on Botafogo TV: