Discover the animes of the fall season 2021

Crunchyroll released, this Tuesday (21), the initial list of animes that arrive in simulcast during the fall 2021 season, which starts in early October. Among the highlights are the second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and the premieres of Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Sakugan.

Furthermore, the platform confirmed that animes such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, One Piece and Fena: Pirate Princess will continue to be aired with simulcast during the last few months of the year.

Check out the titles and some synopses below:

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made : After being transported to another world and eating the Fruits of Evolution, a young bullied victim and a gorilla will have their lives changed forever!

: takt op.Destiny : Powerful wizards known as Conductors join forces with magical girls called Musicart, using classical music to defeat invading monsters!

: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon (Season 2) : Moroha, Setsuna and Towa, the heirs of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, continue their quest for the deadly Kirinmaru in this second act!

: 86 Eighty Six (Season 2) : In this second season, Lena and the Eighty-Sixs continue their merciless battle against the Legion drones, now deep in enemy territory.

: Ganbare Doukichan : From the creator of Miru Tights, there’s a new anime about the daily life of three co-workers who work in an office.

: Tawawa on Monday (Season 2): An old executive and a young schoolgirl become friends as they ride the train together every Monday.

Platinum End : From the creator duo of Death Note, a young man will compete against 12 other people for the right to become the new God!

: Muv-Luv Alternative : To prevent a terrifying alternative future, Takeru and the humans will wage an intense war against the BETA aliens.

: Blade Runner: Black Lotus : A forgetful young woman tries to unravel the mysteries of her past and quench her thirst for revenge in 2032 Los Angeles.

: Sakugan : A sloppy father and adventurous daughter pilot powerful mecha and face monsters to unravel the labyrinth’s mysteries!

: High Guardian Spice : Four brave girls enroll in High Guardian Academy to become heroes and protect the world from unknown threats!

: The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat : A legendary assassin is reincarnated in another world, and uses his modern knowledge to become a perfect soldier!

: The Faraway Paladin : Raised from a young age by three undead in a ruined city, this young man will go out into the world and become a famous paladin.

: Restaurant in Another World (Season 2) : When the weekends arrive, the Nekoya restaurant opens a portal and serves delicious dishes of western cuisine to customers from another world!

: World’s End Harem : When a virus wipes out 99.9% of the male population, humanity needs to unravel the causes of the incident with the help of the only 5 surviving men.

: The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window: A librarian who has spent his entire life seeing ghosts goes on to help an exorcist solve bizarre mysteries.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Alongside Naruto, Sasuke and the entire Leaf Village, Boruto fights against time to protect Kawaki from Isshiki Otsutsuki’s evil plans!

One Piece : Luffy, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid will join forces with the Red Sheath samurai to defeat the pirate alliance of Kaido and Big Mom and free the Country from Wano!

: Fena: Pirate Princess : When fleeing to the high seas, an orphan becomes captain of a pirate crew and sets off in search of her family’s hidden secrets! A Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production.

: The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! : After being defeated by a Magic Girl and losing all her powers, Archdemon Jahy is banished to the real world and needs to make new plans for domination while working to pay the rent on her kitchenette!

: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai : Based on the original series “Fly the Little Warrior”, Dai and his friends keep trying to defeat the demon king Hadlar!

: Tropical-Rouge! pretty cure : Manatsu, Laura and the Pretty Cures will use their colorful and tropical energy to drive away all the laziness and delay!

: Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House : Two girls pursue their dreams of fame and prestige in the former capital of Japan! A lovely overview of the art and life of maiko!

: Beware! Meisaku-kun: Enroll in this school of great works of literature and embark on hilarious adventures alongside Momotarô, Pinocchio, the Veloz Hare and many other characters!

According to Crunchyroll, other news will still be announced for the fall season. Which anime would you like to see on the list?

