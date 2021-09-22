Disney CEO Announces Movie on Disney+ in November

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced, during a conference in the United States, what Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will reach the catalog of Disney+ on November 12th, on what he is the platform of streaming are announcing will be the Disney+Day. According to the deadline, the initiative will be similar to everything, gives Netflix: a global festival of the platform aimed at subscribers, designed to celebrate the service’s launches of the year and make new announcements.

“We will surprise people with offers and it will be an annual initiative”said Chapek. “We’ll have new content coming out within four of our top franchises”, he added. On the official profile of Disney+ at the Twitter, the official logo of the event is now available. See below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which shows the title character dealing with ghosts from his past and recovering the martial and mystical arts training he received as a child, is already in theaters.

The feature has grossed more than $146 million in worldwide box office.

