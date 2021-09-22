Distrust shakes Santos’ daily life and is the biggest problem for Carille – 09/22/2021

With the week off, coach Fábio Carille prepares Santos for the game against Juventude, on Sunday (26), for the Brazilian Championship. For this, it has the difficult mission of working on the confidence of the cast, which is going through one of its worst phases. The Fish has gone nine games without a win.

The players, who are more hopeful after the performance against Bahia, Athletico-PR and Ceará, know that they need a victory against Juventude for the tide to turn in favor of Peixe. But behind the goal, there is still fan pressure.

The “Tardelli case” shook a lot with the atmosphere at CT Rei Pelé. UOL Sport, the board met with the cast to pass on confidence. Initially, the leaders saw the violence directed at the attacker as a supposed isolated case, but the distrust and fear of the athletes made them stricter the safety protocols in their daily lives.

Although Santos resolved the situation and even identified three of the aggressors in the ambush against Tardelli, the atmosphere at CT Rei Pelé is still not the best. Carille, despite having adjusted the defense, which has conceded only one goal in the last three games, has problems in the attack, which has not yet shown itself to be efficient.

Marinho, who returned after more than a month out, is still picking up the pace of the game and hasn’t caught on. In the opportunity he had to shine, he lost a penalty against Ceará. Marcos Guilherme and Léo Baptistão, despite risking submissions, have not been decisive so far either.

Therefore, the Santos coach will use the week off to intensify his attacking work, as the defense was balanced. He will also work better on the players’ psychology, discouraged by the bad phase and fearful of the possibility of reaching 10 games without winning.

In addition to the day-to-day difficulty, Carille needs to worry about the Brazilian Championship table, the only competition Santos competes for. The team is in 14th place, with just 24 points, flirting with the relegation zone.

With the financial situation at a delicate moment, there is no forecast for the direction to resort to reinforcements to solve the problems in the field. Recently, Jandrei, Emiliano Velázquez, Augusto Galván, Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli were announced.