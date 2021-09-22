Dividends: companies anticipate payments before the income tax reform; is it worth investing?

SAO PAULO – The announcement of extraordinary dividends by Vale (VALE3) last week, in the total amount of R$ 40.2 billion, came above expectations by analysts and surprised the financial market. And, according to experts consulted by InfoMoney, this movement should be extended to other companies on the Stock Exchange in view of the Income Tax reform – opening an opportunity for investors focused on dividends.

This is because the bill approved by the Chamber provides for taxing dividends – currently exempt – at 15%, in addition to ending Interest on Own Capital (JCP). The text still needs to go through the Senate.

According to Milton Cabral, variable income manager at Bradesco Asset Management (BRAM), the timing The approval of the income tax reform will be important, mainly due to the annuity – if the process ends by December 31, the changes may be valid from January 2022. “More than that, it is essential that companies go ahead and signal this for the market”, he says.

Still without a definition, but with the end of the year approaching, some companies have announced the payment of extraordinary dividends and even advanced the distribution of proceeds.

In addition to Vale, other names include Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Movida Locação de Veículos, Copel (CPLE6), Marcopolo (POMO4) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3).

On Monday (20), Copel (CPLE6) also announced dividends, in the amount of R$ 1.4 billion, to be paid on November 30, totaling one dividend yield (rate of return with dividend) of 8.1%. The news caused the company’s shares to clash with the negative sentiment of the market, amidst the crisis of the developer Evergrande, closing the session with a rise of 4.7%, at R$ 6.94, while the Ibovespa had a drop of 2.33% .

In the assessment of Werner Roger, CIO of Trigono Capital, more companies should announce the payment of dividends at the end of the month. “With the quarter closed, the company will be able, together with the accounting, to have a notion of the profit to unload all the JCP that it can”, he says.

window of opportunity

For Jennie Li, variable income strategist at XP, the moment opens an opportunity for investors seeking dividends, with names that may have corrected in recent months given the more volatile scenario and amidst discussions on the reform of the income tax.

“It is an opportunity, remembering that, in addition to the investor being able to earn income, he is investing in the potential appreciation of the stock”, he says.

In this sense, the XP strategist says that she likes companies that are already more consolidated and do not have so many avenues of growth today – making sense to reward investors via dividends. This is the case of large banks, large commodities and electricity companies, which typically pay more dividends and suffered more on the stock market with the news of the tax reform, he says.

XP’s recommended dividend portfolio contains five names. For September, the preferred shares are Copel (CPLE6), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Engie (EGIE3), AES Brasil (AESB3) and Taesa (TAEE11).

“In the current macro scenario, of fiscal and political uncertainty, the stock picking [seleção a dedo das ações] it is the most favorable way to invest, because all the macro concerns pulled the stock market down, but the good fundamentals of the companies remained”, says Jennie.

Enrico Cozzolino, analyst at the Levante analysis house, argues that the payment of dividends to shareholders is always positive and that the current scenario offers a window of opportunity for those who have this investment strategy.

He emphasizes, however, that it is important for investors to understand why the company distributes earnings at the present time: if it is to advance payment on account of the taxation of earnings; if the company has nowhere else to invest – it will make a profit today, but less growth in the future; or if the company has a lot of cash and therefore is distributing dividends.

Which companies are in line?

Among the companies that can pay dividends in advance amid the tax reform, Roger, from Trigono, cites Mahle Metal Leve (LEVE3) and Tronox Pigmentos (CRPG5).

“Metal Leve paid 100% of the profit in 2019, but then Covid-19 came and they didn’t pay anymore. They can distribute at any time, because they have free cash and no debt. We calculate today a yield above 10% for the company”, he says.

With regard to Tronox Pigmentos, Roger recalls that the company distributed R$ 50 million in July. “It is a company that has a lot of cash, no debt and, with the taxation of dividends in Brazil, should take the opportunity to unload all possible earnings”, he assesses.

In a report released in early September, Bradesco BBI assesses that the payment of special dividends in the second half of this year should come mainly from the capital goods sector.

According to bank analysts, there is potential for a 1.6 percentage point increase in the average of dividend yield (dividend against share price) targeted by WEG (WEGE3), Mahle Metal Leve (LEVE3), Tupy (TUPY3) and Iochpe Maxion (MYPK3).

In addition, during the “Gerdau Investor Day” in September, steelmaker executives said they could bring forward for this year the payment of dividends to shareholders for 2021, initially scheduled to be paid in March.

How to choose

For Cabral, from BRAM, what will determine whether a company is a good dividend payer is its ability to generate cash and invest less in maintenance.

The executive reinforces that they are usually cash-generating companies, robust, with little debt. This is because they are large companies, better than their competitors in many respects, and they are able to raise debt at lower prices.

Rodrigo Geraldes, head of equities at BRAM, sees the anticipation of dividend payments as a sign of a more positive capital structure. “Companies are now getting more leveraged with a larger capital structure – which can generate value for shareholders,” he says.

Even though the market has a positive perception regarding the payment of dividends and this can contribute to the performance of shares on the Stock Exchange, Cabral emphasizes that the company’s core business is always more important.

He cites as an example the banking sector, which historically has a dividend yield above the market average. Today, however, what is most relevant for actions is the ongoing monetary tightening cycle promoted by the Central Bank. This is because the increase in the Selic implies spreads in credit distribution, he argues.

In the portfolio of the house’s dividend fund, the largest positions today are Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4). Banks, on the other hand, account for 16% of the portfolio and occupy the third position in the portfolio.

Other ways to reward shareholders

Although the taxation of dividends may inhibit the distribution next year, specialists consulted by the InfoMoney highlight that there are other ways for companies to reward investors.

One of them is the repurchase of shares that, according to Geraldes, from BRAM, should increase in 2022. “The shareholder, in general, welcomes this behavior from the company. When repurchasing, it gives more liquidity to the shares, and offering liquidity is always positive”.

Another way to minimize taxation, according to Roger, from Trigono, is to anticipate this year’s profit. “Companies that have cash or that manage to take on long-term debt to disburse their cash in dividends can do this to escape next year’s taxation,” he says.

Companies with a profit reserve or retained earnings may also use the time to distribute the proceeds this year, according to Roger.

“Individual shareholders receiving the pay in advance buy more shares in the company, with the money received, and increase their participation, which is positive for the company”, he evaluates.

