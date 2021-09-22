Doctor Jairo · Check out 5 constipation symptoms you need to know

That everyone needs to poop you already know, but that doesn’t mean that everyone does it on a regular basis. Constipation is a condition in which a person does not have a healthy bowel movement often. Therefore, there can be a lot of discomfort and even frustration.

But this is not a rare condition. In fact, about 2.5 million people visit the hospital via ambulance for the pain of constipation each year, according to the American Gastroenterological Association. And while most constipation symptoms aren’t that severe, they’re still quite uncomfortable—and downright irritating. Here’s what you should know about these symptoms:

Frequency

People can use the toilet in varying amounts. It can be once a day, a few times a day, or once every other day. But doctors begin to regard it as constipation when a person does not have a bowel movement at least three times in a week, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

Effort

If pooping isn’t nearly effortless, and instead you’re throwing yourself down, rocking back and forth, pushing, or pushing to stool, there’s a good chance you have constipation.

Swelling

Do you know that feeling when your stomach feels distended and full? This is bloating – and it could be a sign of constipation. The reason for this is that the stool ends up blocking the air in digestion, according to Dr. Elana Maser, assistant professor of gastroenterology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in an interview with Health.

“If you don’t have a complete stool evacuation, you will have an accumulation of air in front of the stool,” she says.

Feeling that you didn’t do all the poop

If you poop but don’t feel “light” yet, that’s constipation too. And there’s a good chance it’s because there’s still more stool to pass in the last part of the colon called the sigmoid colon, which is connected to the rectum.

It is possible for some people with normal bowel movements or diarrhea that the bowel movement may appear incomplete, even if there is no more stool to pass. There’s a special term for this, called tenesmus, and experts aren’t sure what causes this feeling.

But for people with constipation, the feeling that you still need to go to the bathroom after you have a bowel movement is usually because you are still having problems.

Gases

According to Dr. Maser, if you notice that you are releasing gas more often than usual, it could be related to constipation.

How to avoid the problem?

To avoid constipation, the ideal is to maintain a healthy diet, rich in fiber, drink plenty of fluids daily and engage in regular physical activity.

However, Débora Poli, Master in Clinical Gastroenterology from the University of São Paulo, points out that if the person reaches a point where even with many laxatives he cannot evacuate, for example, it may be necessary to do intestinal lavage at the hospital. “But it is important to emphasize that this must be done in a hospital. There are people who use a hygienic shower or shower at home, which is totally inadvisable”, comments Débora.

