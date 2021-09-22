Doctor who denounced ‘Covid kit’ says he was threatened by the director of Prevent Senior – 22/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

​A doctor who denounced Prevent Senior’s practice of prescribing medicine from the so-called “Covid kit” to patients said he was threatened and coerced by the executive director of the health plan operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

This Wednesday (22), Batista Júnior should testify at Covid’s CPI. He will be heard by senators after the emergence of accusations that the group’s hospitals are a kind of laboratory for indicating drugs that are not effective against Covid-19.

According to a dossier signed by 15 doctors, professionals were coerced into prescribing drugs such as hydroxychloroquine without the consent of the patients’ relatives and were forced to work even when infected with the coronavirus.

In addition, the document states that Prevent would have omitted seven deaths during a clinical study on the effectiveness of the drugs.

One of the doctors who made the denunciations recorded the telephone conversation of a call with Batista Júnior, after reporting irregularities to the press, on condition of anonymity.

The phone conversation took place on April 9, this year, around 8:00. The complainant claims that the conversation took place “in a tone of intimidation”.

The audio and documents about the case were obtained by sheet and are also among Covid’s classified CPI files. The professional also registered the threats in a police report with the São Paulo Civil Police against Batista Júnior.

The record was also attached to a process that the doctor responds to in Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine), at the request of Prevent Senior, for “leakage of medical records” in his statements.

In a brief note, the press office of Prevent Senior stated that “Dr. Pedro Batista Júnior denies any threat to colleagues”. To the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) the company said that it was the victim of a frame-up and asked for an investigation into the case.

The doctor, whose name will be kept confidential, reportedly denounced that Prevent Senior hospital professionals were required to prescribe medications from the “Covid kit”, under penalty of being even fired.

He himself also reported that he was forced to work on a shift, even though he was infected by the new coronavirus.

After making the accusations, he received a phone call from Batista Júnior, in which the executive director indicates that he will harm the doctor professionally and even mentions that the former employee would thus “expose his daughter, his family”.

That’s why he asks the former employee to withdraw the testimony and denunciations made to the press, anonymously, against the company and claims that the doctor “has a lot to lose”.

“You didn’t get anything out of it. I’m going to take each of the medical records of the patients you didn’t treat and I’m going to show you how many of them went to the ICU [Unidade de Terapia Intensiva]. That’s what I’m going to show, because I have to prove something,” said the executive director in the telephone conversation.

“And you know what I’m going to prove? I’m going to prove you lied. I’m going to prove you’re an unethical guy, that you’re one of the guys who had compliance [queixas na empresa]. I’ll take it all, man,” he stated.

The doctor then questions what the complaints weighed against him and what he had failed to do ethically while working at Prevent Senior.

“Now it doesn’t matter anymore. Now it’s not your problem. Now it’s the world’s problem, which you threw at you. Got it? And you’re going to dirty your name,” replied the company’s director.

Batista Júnior then states that the former employee will expose his entire family with the complaint against the health care provider. The doctor gets excited and asks if he was receiving a threat.

The executive director says he is not making any threats and repeats this version at various points in the conversation. And he adds that he was making the phone call alongside a lawyer, precisely to try to prove that the doctor was trying to distort the conversation by saying he was being threatened.

“I just told you this on this call: you have a lot to lose, it’s your daughter, your family, who will be exposed by a media that today destroys everything,” he said.

In addition to having made the recording, the doctor recorded in the police report that Batista Júnior followed in the conversation “with threats against his wife and daughter”.

In the process at Cremesp, the professional also said that the purpose of the executive’s call was to coerce him so that he could convince a journalist to give up a report on a “covid kit” involving Prevent Senior.

The company asked the board to initiate an investigation “for the purpose of investigating those responsible for the improper sharing of medical records”. According to the doctor’s defense, the process is one of the threats made against the professional.

THE sheet also had access to the process, in which the operator attaches the complete medical record of two patients. According to Prevent Senior, the secrecy was broken, although the names were never released.

The analysis of the document shows that the health operator carried out an internal investigation, verifying all access data to the mentioned medical records.

The company also argued that the doctors who filed the complaint committed an ethical infraction “by sharing these records with the press” and that “they still did so in circumstances that do not match reality, a practice also prohibited by this class council”.

“Given the seriousness of the facts brought to the attention of this Regional Council of Medicine, it requires that they be vehemently investigated so that the appropriate penalties are applied to those responsible for conduct contrary to the ethical standards of the profession”, says the document, also obtained by the sheet.

Prevent Senior also told the board that, “unlike what was alleged in the report, the institution adopts a protocol for the removal and monitoring of employees infected by Covid-19, including health professionals.”

The defense of the former employee argued in the Cremesp process that there was no breach of medical confidentiality in the statement to the press.

The document sent to Cremesp also adds information that the doctor and Batista Júnior are partners in a company, PW Medical, but that they do not maintain friendship ties.

The business, as would happen with other employees, would have been opened, according to the doctor, exclusively as a requirement of Prevent Senior to receive salaries. The two are currently in litigation, but the doctor said the threat allegations are unrelated to that fact.