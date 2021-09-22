Doctor who denounced ‘Covid kit’ says he was threatened by the director of Prevent

A doctor who denounced the practice of Prevent Senior to prescribe remedies of the so-called “Covid kit“, with medications proven to be ineffective against the disease, he said he was threatened and coerced by the executive director of the company, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior. The information is from Folha.

According to a dossier submitted to Covid’s CPI in the Senate signed by 15 doctors, professionals were coerced into prescribing drugs such as hydroxychloroquine without the consent of patients’ relatives and were forced to work even when infected with the coronavirus.

In an audio obtained by Folha, one of the doctors who filed the complaints against Prevent Senior recorded a telephone conversation he had with Batista Júnior, in which he considers that the conversation took place “in a tone of intimidation” by the plan’s director of health.

In the conversation between the two, the director of Prevent asks the doctor to reconsider not filing complaints against the company, saying that he is being manipulated and that it is unethical. The executive still threatens to disclose that, supposedly, the doctor he is talking to has the worst rate of patients who had aggravated health conditions.

The audio is part of the material delivered to Covid’s CPI. The doctor also registered the threats in a police report with the São Paulo Civil Police against Batista Júnior.

The executive of Prevent Senior testifies to Covid’s CPI this Wednesday (22).

