Dog dies after Rio-SP flight, and owner blames the airline | Rio de Janeiro

Student Gabriela Duque Rasseli, 24, charged the airline Latam for possible mistreatment of her pet dog, during a flight between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, last Tuesday (14). According to her, the animal died after spending a few hours in the company’s care.

In a post on social media, Gabriela said that the dog was said to have stayed in the heat and was handed over to her “almost dead”.

“Unfortunately I’m here today to talk about something horrible. Latam Airlines murdered my dog. I didn’t have a chance to meet him. In the first photo it’s how he came to me, almost dead, in the second photo it was him before boarding the flight LA ​​3842 on September 14. My dog ​​arrived at Galeão airport at 1:53 pm and they only gave him to me at 3:30 pm They left my dog ​​in the heat, when he arrived for me he was almost dead!!!!! We’re devastated. There’s nothing to ease our hearts. We just want justice!!!!! Latam needs to be held responsible! SP x Rio de Janeiro. My dog ​​didn’t resist and died!!!”, reported Gabriela.

In another Instagram post, the young woman informed that the company only contacted her after being charged on social networks. In the post made by Gabriela, three days ago, more than 534 thousand people interacted with the publication. In all, more than 54,000 Internet users left comments, most complaining about the company’s posture.

The story was revealed by Jornal O Globo and confirmed by g1.

In a statement, Latam informed that it follows all procedures for accepting and transporting animals and promised to provide the necessary assistance. Check the note in full:

“We at LATAM were very sensitive to what happened and have been in contact with the client Gabriela since the animal was cleared. The company reiterates that safety is a non-negotiable value, reinforcing that it is in solidarity with the sadness experienced by the client and that it will do everything who are within their power to provide the assistance needed at this time.