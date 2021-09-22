Dollar closes in fall, below R$ 5.30 | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Tuesday (21), after the turmoil in the markets the day before amid concerns about the crisis of the Chinese giant Evergrande and the risk of contagion in the global economy.

The speeches of the presidents of the two Brazilian Legislative Houses, Artur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco, fueled some optimism in the market about a solution to the billionaire impasse of the precatoria, while President Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN brought no news – despite the distortions in the information presented.

The US currency closed down 0.90%, sold at R$ 5.2849. With the result, it still accumulates an increase of 2.23% in the month, and 1.88% in the year. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa, on the other hand, closed on a high.

‘We will have losses,’ says expert on crisis at Evergrande

On the external scene, attention continued to be focused on the crisis of the Chinese giant Evergrande. Shares in China’s second-largest real estate developer retreated 0.44% on Tuesday, extending the month’s losses to 47.93% and year-on-year declines to 84.76%, still reflecting fears about a possible default by the company.

In a letter, Evergrande’s chairman tried to reassure officials that the group will “soon come out of its darkest moment,” while the Chinese government has yet to show signs of intervening to prevent any ripple effects on the global economy.

Alexandre Netto, head of foreign exchange at Acqua-Vero Investimentos, told Reuters that profit taking is normal after sharp movements in asset prices, but warned that there is still no definitive resolution in sight for Evergrande’s problems.

“This can still generate liquidity problems and have a contagion effect, especially in economies that are very dependent on China, as is the case with Brazil,” he explained.

Markets reacted well on Tuesday to negotiations between the government and Congress on the issue of court orders. The presidents of the Chamber and the Senate must submit to the Houses a proposal that provides for the payment of R$ 39.4 billion in 2022, which would open space for the creation of Auxílio Brasil – the replacement for Bolsa Família.

On the political scene, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday made the opening speech of the General Debate at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. The speech – despite being full of distorted data – did not bring news to the presidential rhetoric, and was received with neutrality in the market.

Interest in Brazil and the USA

The Central Bank of Brazil announced this Wednesday the new interest rate, with the market consensus that the Selic should be raised by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, continuing the cycle of more intense monetary tightening of the world at the moment.

According to the latest Focus Bulletin, market agents already expect inflation of 8.35% this year. The expected rate for the Selic at the end of 2021 rose to 8.25%.

Higher interest rates in Brazil make the domestic fixed income market more attractive to foreign investors, which contributes to the inflow of dollars into the country and the appreciation of the real.

In the US, the Fed may signal this Wednesday a timetable for reducing stimulus in the world’s largest economy and reducing monthly bond buybacks of US$ 120 billion. Although most markets believe that a definitive announcement of a stimulus cut by the US central bank is only for November or December, it is expected that there will be some mention of the matter in the Fed’s statement.

According to experts, an early announcement of Fed support reversal could harm emerging country assets, as the prospect of reduced global liquidity would tend to redirect resources to the US.