Dollar drops to R$5.286, after three consecutive highs; Ibovespa rises 1.29%

After a tense session on the eve, the dollar fell again on Tuesday (21) and ended the day quoted at R$ 5,286 on sale — a drop of 0.84% ​​compared to yesterday’s closing value. The result, driven by a more favorable outdoor climate, interrupts a streak of three consecutive highs for the US currency.

Already the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.29% in the session and reached 110,249.73 points, after registering five consecutive lows — two of them above 2%.

Even with today’s low, the dollar continues accumulating an increase of 2.21% against the real in September, while the Ibovespa registers losses of 7.18%. In the year, the scenario is similar, with gains of 1.88% for the currency and a drop of 7.37% for the indicator.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

post-crash recovery

The day before, the widespread fear of a default by Chinese developer Evergrande brought down stock exchanges and boosted currencies considered safe, such as the dollar. Today, however, appetite for riskier assets has shown some improvement, with investors believing an eventual Evergrande collapse will not taint the global economy.

Alexandre Netto, head of foreign exchange at Acqua-Vero Investimentos, explained to Reuters that this type of recovery is normal after sharp movements, like those of yesterday, but warned that there is still no definitive resolution in sight for the Chinese giant’s problems.

“This could still generate liquidity problems and have a contagion effect, especially in economies that are very dependent on China, such as Brazil,” he said, adding that the topic should remain on the international market’s radar in the coming days.

Precatory help

Also contributing to today’s results were signs that political authorities – such as the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) – are committed to reaching an agreement for the payment of the court-ordered debts (judicial debts of the Union) in 2022, an estimated expense of nearly R$90 billion.

Earlier, Lira reinforced that there is a commitment, on the part of Congress, to respect the spending ceiling. Pacheco said that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to solve the problem of precatories in next year’s Budget will provide for a limitation on the growth of these expenses.

The idea, according to the senator, is to correct the amount paid with court orders in 2016 — the year in which the spending ceiling was instituted — and stop the payment of expenses in this amount, which would be around R$ 39 billion to R$ 40 billion . With this, the remaining R$ 50 billion of the total forecast for 2022 would be “out of the limit of the ceiling”, and could be transferred to 2023.

It’s not a default, it’s an extension, and it’s not the installment payment. It’s a format that can give a solution to this problem and remove this problem because we have others to deal with.

Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Senate

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)