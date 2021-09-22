dollar goes to R$5.331, with possible default; Bag drops 2.33%

The commercial dollar closed on Monday (20) up 0.93%, quoted at R$5.331 on sale, driven by the widespread fear in world markets about the indebtedness of the Chinese giant Evergrande. With the new appreciation, the third in a row, the US currency today reached its highest value in almost a month, since August 23 (R$5.382).

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), plunged 2.33% in the session, reaching 108,843.74 points. It is the fifth consecutive fall recorded by the index and the lowest level since November 23, 2020 (107,378.92 points).

In September, the dollar already adds up to 3.08%, while the Ibovespa registers losses of 8.37%. In 2021, the currency has an accumulated high of 2.75%, and the index, a fall of 8.55%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Fear over Chinese giant Evergrande

In addition to rising inflation and slower-than-expected growth in the world’s largest economies, which have been worrying investors for weeks, the market is now paying attention to moves by Chinese developer Evergrande.

The developer may default on its debt by a billionaire this week, which sent global stocks down on Monday (20). Market analysts point to a considerable risk that the Chinese giant will fail to pay at least part of the $300 billion (BRL 1.6 trillion) due next Thursday.

In a statement released last Saturday (18), the company said that “investors interested in redeeming wealth management products with physical assets should contact their investment advisors or visit local offices.” The company said it will not be able to pay interest on debts.

In addition to the fall in stock prices, Evergrande also had its securities trading suspended. Investors are on the alert for a possible crisis similar to that of Lehman Brothers in 2008 in the United States.

Bags fall all over the world

The effects of the Evergrande crisis cannot yet be seen in detail as the Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Taiwan stock exchanges did not open due to local holidays on Monday.

The Hang Seng index, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, dropped 6% and closed the trading session with a drop of 3.3% this Monday (20). The Chinese company’s shares depreciated by 19%, reaching their lowest level in 11 years, and closed down more than 10%.

In the United States, stocks also tumbled.

“Brazil, in particular, is an economy closely linked to China’s. Its growth rates have been quite synchronized in recent decades. And that’s why the domestic markets feel the adverse effects of Evergrande. Still, we note that the government China tends to prevent this event from spreading significantly,” says Daniel Xavier, senior economist at Banco ABC Brasil.

“What we have been observing in recent days are worrying signs of contagion from the Evergrande situation to other companies in the sector in China. (…) Obviously, the scenario in China is extremely challenging for Brazil, which still needs to deal with its peculiarities places”, wrote in blog Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investments.

BC decides interest this week

At the same time, the week with interest policy meetings in the United States and Brazil also helps to maintain a cautious tone among investors.

Here, the Central Bank announces on the 22nd of its decision, and the market consensus is that the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic) will be raised by 1 percentage point, from 5.25% to 6.25% per year.

High interest rates in Brazil tend to favor the real, as they increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, but the increasingly pressured inflation has generated fears about the maintenance of the current pace of adjustments in the Selic rate.

The risk is to lose control over inflation expectations in the relevant horizon and reduce the effectiveness of monetary policy [de juros].

Genial Investimentos strategists, in note

O Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) also closes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Economic data has clouded investors’ perspectives on continued stimulus to the country’s economy — although most expect an eventual cutback in bond purchases to stay in November or December.

(With Reuters)