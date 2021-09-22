driving less is more health for everyone

The way chosen to get around in urban centers directly affects the way of living and interferes with physical and mental health. Not just for an individual, but for everyone in that community. Vehicles that use fossil fuels play a direct role in increasing air pollution and other consequential damages, such as respiratory problems and environmental damage. Therefore, more than ever, it is urgent to look for other options.

The reduction of car use and the importance of other means of transport have been discussed for some time now, but deserve even more attention this September 22, World Car Free Day. Although science and technology have been contributing to the increased use of non-polluting energy sources, much more must be done, as advocated by lawyer Irineu Ramos, founding partner of Cicloativo, an association of cyclists in Campinas (SP).

“The arrival of the electric car does not significantly alter the environmental deficit, since, despite the replacement of the energy matrix, the other harmful components in the automobile chain remain unchanged”, he says.

“Breaking this catastrophic cycle, reducing the use and consumption of cars, would result in better environmental preservation, recovery of degraded forests and a better distribution of the city’s collective environment to the people.”

According to estimates by the WHO (World Health Organization), around 90% of the world’s population is in constant contact with pollution above the recommended level. As a result, a worrying number: more than 4 million premature deaths.

The decrease in air pollutants can result in a reduction in patients with respiratory diseases and in early deaths.

Less car and more health

You need to change the way you do things a little bit when you choose to reduce car use, and small actions can bring big benefits. Whether by adopting healthier practices, such as walking and cycling a few days a week instead of driving, or more broadly, by reducing, for example, traffic deaths.

Insisting on public transport, sharing the car with co-workers, in a carpool system, or creating a rotation with other fathers and mothers to take their children to and from school are some simple initiatives to practice.

For physical health, the benefits appear quickly when the body moves more: improvement in conditioning, posture, muscle pain, breathing and immune system response, in controlling anxiety and depression, as cardiologist João Vicente explains. , from São Paulo, who works at the Sírio Libanês Hospital and at InCor (Institute of the Heart of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo).

“It also helps to have a good night’s sleep. It causes a greater release of adrenaline and norepinephrine in the blood and also of dopamine and serotonin, which make people more alert and happier”, the doctor says. “It lowers cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar and reduces weight, which are risk factors for heart disease. It contributes to the joints, which improves joint pain.”

For sedentary people, the recommendation is to start with a clinical evaluation to find out if everything is in order to do physical activities.

“It is important to see if the person has any changes in the knee before riding a bicycle, for example. This prevents the development of future problems. Without forgetting that, for walking, it is also ideal to check that the person’s weight will not cause an overload of the articulation,” says Alexandre Stivanin, an orthopedist specializing in knee and limb surgery and a doctor at the Hospital Samaritano, in São Paulo.

Space dispute

In cities where cars occupy a large amount of space on the roads, they are the ones who have an advantage in the dispute for locomotion space. Therefore, it is necessary to be careful when walking, using bicycles and scooters. Protective gear is a must-have accessory, not wearing headphones, which can lead to distraction.

“The bike driver must use the bike paths, when they exist. If you don’t have the space dedicated to the bikes, the correct thing is to position yourself on the edge of the street lane and not pedal on the sidewalk”, advises lawyer Irineu Ramos.

For those who like motorized scooters, which offer greater speed, the tip is to check what is the local rule in force regarding the use of these accessories.

For hikers, remember that commuting time will be longer, that shoes and clothing must be comfortable and that a small bottle of water must not be missing in your bag or backpack.

To encourage you to take better care of your health and put your car aside, we suggest some products.

See the list with some ideas:

Anthon – Nathor Bike

Price: from R$ 2,049.17 for R$ 1,925.10*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

To give that retro style during trips within the city, the Anthon & Antonella line has a low entry frame, which makes it easy to get on the bike. The product has a Shimano Nexus 3-speed gearbox, optical display, a fixed aluminum basket on the frame, which does not weigh on the handlebars, and an aluminum luggage compartment. The maximum recommended weight for using the bicycle is 110 kg, and it is suitable for people with height between 1.50 m and 1.80 m.

Rim Bike 700 Urbam – Caloi

Price: from BRL 1,899 for BRL 1,520.56*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Inspired by the city of Amsterdam, the bicycle capital, this product is ideal for mobility on city streets. It has luggage rack and mudguards, which offer some protection when passing through water or mud. The bike has a Shimano Tourney 21-speed gearbox and is suitable for people who weigh up to 100 kg and have a height between 1.60 m and 1.80 m.

Comodo Bike – Blitz

Price: BRL 2,799*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Designed to facilitate the up and down movement of the bike, the model features an aluminum frame, which makes the product more resistant and lighter. The exchange comes with 7 speeds. The bike is suitable for cyclists weighing up to 100 kg. Suitable for all ages, according to the manufacturer, allows upright posture and stability when moving.

Eco+ folding bike – Durban

Price: BRL 2,368.12*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

An interesting option for those who want to cycle frequently, but have nowhere to leave their bikes while away from home. This bike can be folded and weighs 18.6 kg. According to the manufacturer, it can be closed in 15 seconds. The product has a 6-speed SunRace M2T gearbox and is suitable for cyclists weighing up to 95 kg and height between 1.40 m and 1.90 m.

Style Bike – Blitz

Price: BRL 1,390*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Inspired by the classic bicycles used in the time of our parents or grandparents, the product has a frame with a low design, which makes it easy to get on or off the bike. Comes with 6-speed Shimano Tourney gearbox. It is suitable for people with height from 1.55 m to a maximum of 1.80 m. The cyclist must weigh up to 120 kg. Aluminum V-brake brakes.

Bike Track Bikes – Thunder II

Price: BRL 699*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Product indicated by Amazon, has 18-speed Track Index gearbox. The wheels are made of aluminum, which reduces the weight of the bicycle and makes pedaling and transport easier. The manufacturer recommends that it be used by cyclists above 1.50 m and weighing up to 100 kg. The bike weighs 13 kg and has a V-brake front and rear brake system.

