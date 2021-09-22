Dudu gets annoyed after a substitution at Palmeiras, and Abel doesn’t rule out conversations with strikers; video | palm trees

The first semifinal of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, played this Tuesday and which ended 0-0, had annoyance from forward Dudu when he was substituted for Wesley’s entry in the second half.
In the images, Dudu appears leaving the field quite upset. Soon after, already seated on the bench, he takes off his shin guards and throws them to the ground with force.
When asked about Dudu’s supposed dissatisfaction, coach Abel Ferreira stated that the striker’s concern must be with his poor performance in Tuesday’s match. Abel didn’t rule out a conversation with the player to understand the situation.
– I have to see the screenshots, but he must have been upset with the performance of his game. He knows he can do more, he can create more, maybe he was upset that his performance wasn’t the best. But I’ve already said, the result of a very tight marking over Dudu. Mariano walked with him everywhere. I have to see the images, what he did, what he intended and talk. Here, nobody is above the interests of the team, we decided by talking face to face. I think, as I said, he came out frustrated. When he tried to unbalance things, they didn’t do well, he didn’t perform according to his quality.
Palmeiras and Atlético-MG face off again next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão. The result at Allianz Parque gives Verdão the advantage of advancing to the decision in case of another draw, but with goals scored. Before, for Brasileirão, the team alviverde faces Corinthians, on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena.
