Dudu gets annoyed after a substitution at Palmeiras, and Abel doesn’t rule out conversations with strikers; video | palm trees

– I have to see the screenshots, but he must have been upset with the performance of his game. He knows he can do more, he can create more, maybe he was upset that his performance wasn’t the best. But I’ve already said, the result of a very tight marking over Dudu. Mariano walked with him everywhere. I have to see the images, what he did, what he intended and talk. Here, nobody is above the interests of the team, we decided by talking face to face. I think, as I said, he came out frustrated. When he tried to unbalance things, they didn’t do well, he didn’t perform according to his quality.