Dynho Alves pays homage to MC Kevin in the reality show

Dynho Alves, dancer and one of the pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), paid tribute to MC Kevin, who died in May after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, during the formation of the first bay of the edition in this edition. night.

The confined, who was a friend of the funkeiro, wore a shirt stamped with the MC’s face and recalled the importance of Kevin at the beginning of his career:

First of all, I wanted to take advantage of this moment here and pay a great tribute to my brother Kevin. If it wasn’t for him at the beginning of my career, I wouldn’t be here today, saying that he will always be remembered and will always be in the hearts of everyone, of all the people who love him, and send a lot of strength to Aunt Val, who and his mother. Dynho Alves

The funkeiro died during the period when Dynho was confined in “Power Couple 5” alongside his wife, MC Mirella, and the pawn was moved when he received the news:

After I did all the stuff after the show, I got the news that Kevin passed away. For me it was a very big hit. From the very heart. I needed to breathe so I could talk right here. If for me, it hurts too much, imagine for the family. Man, that was one of the worst days of my life. In 2015, we played shows together. There I could begin to enjoy a little of what it was like to be able to eat well, dress well. They gave me the opportunity to work with him. and it was good too much. Dynho Alves.

