Eating pizza standing up… Onyx gives the right answer to factoid about Bolsonaro in NY

The Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, gave the definitive answer to the mainstream media that insists on seeing relevant news in the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro ate pizza standing up on a sidewalk in New York, where he is to participate in the General Assembly with the heads of the main nations of the world. In fact, the gesture of simplicity, this one, should be the news to be passed on

“Those folks who didn’t mind those who spent fortunes of public money on travel are bothered by President Bolsonaro eating pizza standing up. Understanding differences about principles and values ​​has never been easier,” wrote Onyx of social media.

Internet Playback

The old media factoid factory about the president’s trip is so wide open that not even the journalist with strong leftist leanings, Guga Chacra, managed to keep silent, preferring to bring his colleagues back to reality:

“It is not necessary to present proof of vaccination to eat at the outside tables of restaurants in NY. Inside only. The vast majority have tables outside. Soon, Bolsonaro would not be prevented from eating outside the restaurants. He went to the pizzeria by choice.”

Internet Playback

But it won’t be surprising if, should Bolsonaro sneeze or scratch his nose during his speech at the Assembly’s opening Tuesday (21), instant headlines erupt accusing the president of “international genocide,” now infecting leaders of other nations.

As for the content of the speech, well, that doesn’t matter, after all, they’ll say it’s a lie, denial talk, anti-democratic talk and coup talk!

