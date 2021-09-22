Economic ‘Frankenstein’: Bolsonaro’s UN speech distorts country’s reality, analysts say | Economy

Some excerpts drew attention by the omission of data that would contest the text of the speech. others, for simple conceptual errors that make up economic analysis.

“The text is a Frankenstein with fingers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The president must cause shivers at Itamaraty, who knows that the speech in geopolitics is important as the actions. In general, it is the Bolsonaro that we already know”, says Sérgio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

The topics that most caught the attention of analysts are the following:

Bolsonaro claims to have taken the country to the “border of socialism”;

Attributes inflation to restrictive circulation policies and lockdowns;

It takes up the discourse that the actions of mayors and governors are responsible for the Brazilian inflation;

It says lockdowns have left “inflation legacy” on foodstuffs;

Affirms that there was a resumption of “external credibility”;

It mentions the creation of formal job vacancies without saying that informal employment remains low;

He says that Brazil had one of the best economic performances among emerging countries.

Watch below the full text of Bolsonaro’s speech

Bolsonaro speaks at the opening of the 76th UN General Assembly

Former Finance Minister Maílson da Nóbrega says that a mention like this in the country’s economic context is “madness”, especially because Bolsonaro received the mandate of President of the Republic from Michel Temer, who initiated the pro-market reforms that the current minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, tries to move forward.

The paralysis of reforms is even related by specialists to the institutional crises fomented by President Bolsonaro. Episodes of attacks on Congress and the Supreme Court, as happened last September 7th, erode the government’s political alliances and hinder the progress of proposals in Congress.

This is how the warning lights up among investors of an increased perception of fiscal risk. Without the changes in the situation, the government needs to insist on measures that threaten the spending ceiling or increase distrust, such as the payment in installments of court orders.

‘Parallel Realities’, ‘Libred Speech’, ‘Real Brazil’: repercussion of Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN

For Maílson da Nóbrega, who is also a partner at Tendências consulting, these tests of fiscal policy affect the credibility of government bonds. If there is a threat of non-payment of court orders, he says, it is questionable whether the government can default on its debt, which contributes to a rise in the interest rate curve and increase the cost of the Treasury.

On inflation, the former minister says that creating a relationship between social isolation measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic and rising inflation makes no sense from an economic point of view.

“It’s laughable. Lockdowns cause strong contraction of economic activity. The effect is a drop in demand, this is anti-inflationary”, says Mailson da Nóbrega.

“If anyone is to blame, he is the one who attacks the institutions and creates an environment of instability that made the dollar rise”, continues the former minister.

Julia Duailibi on Bolsonaro at the UN General Assembly: ‘Discourse disconnected from reality’

Nóbrega says that this is another technique of transferring responsibility for the political cost of an inflationary environment, as the president usually does internally with mayors and governors. Gasoline prices, for example, are often attributed by the president to state taxes.

How did the g1, the value of fuels is around BRL 7 due, in short, to two factors: the increase in the price, in dollars, of a barrel of oil on the international market and a depreciation of the real at a level far above what it should have been.

‘Radical speech’, ‘denialism’ and ‘disputing’: see repercussion abroad

In addition to outsourcing responsibilities, speech with conceptual errors also undermines credibility building, analysts say. Bolsonaro cites more than 1.5 million job vacancies created, but ignores the figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which still show a balance of more than 2 million more unemployed than the country had before the pandemic .

The data cited by Bolsonaro is from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), which really points to the creation of jobs. But the survey only takes into account formal employment, with a formal contract. Those most harmed by the coronavirus pandemic were, precisely, the informal ones — counted only by the IBGE.

“Not that I needed to take the blame in the speech, but I shouldn’t have gone down that path of pushing for others. In denial, it ends up revealing that it doesn’t know how to fix, find solutions to problems,” says economist Zeina Latif.

Finally, the references to environmental preservation and economic measures to improve the business environment had the basic purpose of signaling the ESG agenda, which has taken on large proportions in the priorities of foreign investors.

For Sérgio Vale, from MB Associados, the country is far behind what it should and “the words of today only confirm the negative image and the loss of soft power” of Brazilian foreign policy.