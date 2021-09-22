Economy and Congress are considering leaving the payment of BRL 50 billion in court orders for 2023

posted on 09/22/2021 06:00



The National Congress and the economic team are articulating a new proposal to solve the impasse of the Union’s court orders. The idea is that BRL 39 billion of the bonds will be paid in cash in 2022, the maximum amount allowed by the spending ceiling, based on an update of this limit since 2016. The R$50 billion that exceeds the ceiling would be negotiated with creditors or postponed to 2023. The remaining amount would include the federal government’s debts, those with an individual value above R$66 million.

The matter was discussed yesterday between the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), with Paulo Guedes, minister of Economy. The question of precatório has worried the government since the end of July, when the debt bill, called “meteor” by Guedes, arrived at the Executive’s table with a value well above the expected. The Union’s judicial debts total R$89 billion and occupy most of the space left by the spending ceiling rule for 2022, forecast at R$136.6 billion.

According to Pacheco, the court orders must be paid, but the group is articulating the possibility of negotiating or transferring part of the debt included in the 2022 to 2023 Budget. from an update since 2016, which reaches a value of R$ 39 billion”, said the president of the Senate. According to Pacheco, debts of lesser value would have priority, to “prestige the greatest number of people.”

Also according to the senator, the remaining balance, around R$ 50 billion, should be honored through “other paths”, still in 2022. Debts that were not subject to negotiation would be carried over to the following year.

“There would be alternatives, proposals included in the PEC (precatório) that would be the possibility of meeting accounts, compensation or realizations with assets. And, from a legislative and constitutional negotiation, to have a solution for this balance of R$ 50 billion already in 2022. If this is not possible, transfer this balance to 2023, respecting the public spending ceiling”, he explained. “This idea will be materialized in the Chamber of Deputies”, he added.

According to Guedes, the idea came to improve the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution No. 23/2021, also called the PEC dos Precatórios, which is under analysis at the Chamber. “We left this meeting very satisfied with our initial position, which is at the PEC. Since then, a lot has been improved”, said the minister.

Judicialization

Renato Aparecido Gomes, a tax lawyer, explains that the new proposal is clearly a budgetary maneuver to enable the government to finance Auxílio Brasil, a program that should replace Bolsa Família. According to him, it is important for creditors to pay attention to the negotiations that will be proposed.

“If this strategy prevails, people who have been waiting for years for debt receipts will have to wait a little longer. They will have the alternative of waiting for this new deadline or negotiating the sale of the court orders. It is necessary to be very careful both in the purchase and sale of these rights”, warned the specialist at Gomes, Almeida e Caldas Advocacia.

Economist Daniel Miraglia, head of the Integral Group, explains that the solution to the impasse has not yet been found, and that it is essential to include the Supreme Court (STF) in the discussion. This is because, according to Miraglia, there is a great risk of judicialization by government creditors, which would make the snowball even bigger.

“Simply throwing BRL 50 billion for 2023 does not seem to be a solution to avoid legalization, since this is the main risk of this judicial process. Therefore, it has to involve the STF in the discussion, to mitigate the risk of judicialization”, explained Miraglia.

Expected market with China

After Chinese real estate giant Evergrande signaled to default on part of its financial obligations and topple stocks around the world last Monday, investors remain in a state of scrutiny and apprehension. Yesterday, stock exchanges operated with caution. The Ibovespa, the main indicator of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), partially recovered the losses of the previous day and closed up 1.29%. The dollar ended the day quoted at R$5.286 for sale, down 0.84%.

Leonardo Santana, financial education analyst at Top Gain, explains that investors are waiting for the Chinese government’s pronouncement, which could take place from this Wednesday, to decide on the next steps. Yesterday, it was a holiday in China due to the traditional Moon Festival, which, for Santana, further increased market expectations.

“China has not yet given any opinion on whether it will take action or not. There is even speculation that it is possible that Evergrande will become a state-owned company. The most desperate talk about real estate boom in China, but it’s just speculation and panic,” explained the expert.

Economist Davi Lelis, from Valor Investimentos, explains that the main reason that caused panic in some investors was the comparisons between the Evergrande case and the crisis of the American bank Lehman Brothers, in 2008. At the time, Wall Street was the epicenter of an international crisis that sank financial giants and companies and caused stock exchanges around the world to drop about 40%. Lelis explains that, despite the fact that they are two crises in the real estate “business”, the structures of both are opposite.

Lehman Brothers

“A lot of people are comparing it to the 2008 crisis, but this crisis now is structurally different. The crisis at Lehman Brothers, which was also in the real estate sector, was from the outside in. An imbalance in the sector that began to affect several companies in the real estate industry. The Evergrande crisis, on the other hand, comes from a specific company that can spread to other companies, becoming a sectorial problem”, said the expert.

Leonardo Santana explains that Evergrande’s great impact on the macroeconomic scenario comes from the company’s relevance to the Chinese economy. In debt alone, the company totals more than US$300 billion. “This real estate developer represents around 2.2% of China’s GDP,” he said. Therefore, one of the biggest risks of the Evergrande crisis spreading throughout the Chinese real estate sector and even spilling over into other sectors.