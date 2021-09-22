Eletronuclear signs agreement with Russia’s state-owned nuclear power company

Responsible for the operation of the two nuclear power plants in Angra dos Reis and the third, which is under construction, the state-owned Electronuclear signed a memorandum of understanding with Russian counterpart Rosatom. The agreement was reached during the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which takes place in Vienna, Austria.

The agreement, valid for three years, covers topics such as the construction of nuclear power plants in Brazil, projects for the development of onshore and floating reactors, and waste management.

The cooperation agreement includes other possibilities, such as construction techniques and fuel cycle. The document also makes room for Rosatom’s participation in the market survey of the economic model.

President of Eletronuclear, Leonan dos Santos Guimarães highlighted the importance of the agreement for the company and the energy sector in Brazil.

“For Eletronuclear, this mutual cooperation instrument signed with Rosatom represents an excellent opportunity for the future expansion of our business, and in particular, in meeting the need for expansion of nuclear power generation in our country”, he says.

The memorandum is the first step for the two companies to strengthen their relationship and develop technical and business partnerships. At this time, it does not generate obligations or burdens, but provides for training actions for the four technicians from Eletronuclear, by Rosatom.

The agreement comes at a time when Eletronuclear is seeking to resume work on the Angra 3 plant, which will require an additional R$ 18.4 billion to be completed.

The company intends to resume its resumption in 2021. The tender has already been carried out and, at this time, the state-owned company is awaiting approval of the contract for the first part of the work, by Eletrobras, to begin construction of the reactor building.

Currently, the Angra 1 and 2 plants together have an installed capacity of 2010 megawatts (MW). This total accounts for 2% of the Brazilian energy matrix. The new reactor, scheduled to open in 2026, will expand generation capacity by 1,400 mw, expanding the offer to 3,41 thousand mw.