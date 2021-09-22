Elkeson, Ricardo Goulart…: five Guangzhou players who could be freed because of the Evergrande crisis

Like a domino effect, the careers of five Brazilian players face uncertainty, due to the possible dismantling of Chinese club Guangzhou FC. The team is suffering the consequences of the crisis of its owner, the company Evergrade, whose debt has generated fear in the financial market.

The company is a giant in the global market and the second largest in the Chinese scene. With a portfolio of 25 years, it operates in the real estate market, but during the expansion, it embraced areas, including football, when, in 2010, it became the majority shareholder of Guangzhou, the current vice-champion in China.

Currently, outstanding debts already exceed 300 billion dollars, an unprecedented indebtedness to the market. In the midst of this collapse, there is the possibility that the club will also go to the ashes if the Chinese government does not intervene. In 2011, the club had the third highest salary in world football, with Darío Conca in the cast, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. Today, Guangzhou has five Brazilians. See which ones:





Alan Douglas

The 32-year-old forward was revealed by Londrina in 2006; the following year, he began negotiating with Fluminense, the club he joined in 2008. In the Rio de Janeiro tricolor, he drew attention right in the first season he participated, but in most games he stuck to the bench.

Of the 41 games he played in 2009, he scored 11 goals. In 2010, he was sold to Austrian RB Salzburg, a team he defended for five seasons, as one of the top names in the squad.

In 2015, it was sold to Guangzhou and now has Chinese citizenship. The club has lent it twice: in 2019, to the extinct Tianjin Quanjian. The following year, for the Beijing Sinobo Guoan. This year, he made his debut for the Chinese team, in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

aloysius

The 32-year-old Boi Bandido started his career at Grêmio in 2006. He stayed at the club until 2009, when he then spent two seasons in European football, when he played for Swiss club Chiasso.

The following year, it was bought by Caxias, in which it had a quick ticket, being loaned in the following season to Chapecoense. At the time, he was one of the main highlights of the Santa Catarina Championship, which led him to close with Figueirense.

Despite the club’s uneven performance, over the two seasons in which the striker was on the team, he drew attention. He arrived in the Southeast in 2013, playing for São Paulo, a club in which he does not hide the good relationship he has until today, nor the desire to return.

In 2014, he came to Chinese football and, before closing with Guangzhou, in 2020, he played for three clubs: Shandong Luneng, Hebei China Fortune and Guangdong S. Tigers.

Elkeson

Revealed by Vitória, the 32-year-old forward from Maranhão arrived at Botafogo in 2011 and played for two seasons, being one of the top scorers.

At the end of 2012, he was sold to Guangzhou, making his debut in the 2013 season. In the China Super League, he was the top scorer twice in a row, 2013 and 2014. In addition, he won the national bi-championship.

From 2016 to 2019, he went to Shanghai SIPG, but in 2020 he returned to Guangzhou. Officially a Chinese citizen, since 2019 he has been part of the country’s national team.

Fernandinho

After joining the youth categories of Atlético Sorocaba, Fernandinho made his professional debut at Flamengo in 2013, at the time coached by Dorival Júnior. The midfielder did not stand out much in Rio de Janeiro and was loaned the following year to Madureira.

Also in 2014, he went to Europe, where he played for Portuguese Estoril. In 2015, it was loaned to Chinese Chongqing Lifan. The club eventually acquired the player’s rights until 2019, when it was sold to Guangzhou and then loaned to Hebei for the season in question.

In 2020, he was called up for the first time to play for the Chinese team.

Ricardo Goulart

The attacking midfielder made his debut at Santo André and went through Internacional and Goiás, before becoming known at Cruzeiro in 2013. It didn’t take long, he became a starter and at the time formed a successful duo with Everton Ribeiro. In the following season, he was one of the highlights of the Brazilian Championship.

It was sold to Guangzhou early in 2015 and has become one of Chinese football’s most valuable acquisitions. Also that season, he was the team’s top scorer and best player in the championship.

In an unusual move, he was loaned to Palmeira in 2019 and played only 12 matches at the São Paulo club, until he asked to return to China. He became naturalized Chinese at the end of 2019, but he doesn’t hide his desire to return to Brazil.