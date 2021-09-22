Elon Musk’s Internet May Arrive in Brazil, But You Probably Won’t Use | Technology

Unsplash/Donald Giannatti Understand how satellite internet works

Summary Starlink wants to enter Brazil to offer internet.

The country already has internet via satellite, but not in the way proposed by the US company.

Technology is generally used in regions far from urban centers and can be offered at a high price.

Starlink, a satellite internet project by the company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, aims to enter Brazil. The company has already filed a formal request, which is being analyzed by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Satellite internet is far from being a novelty in Brazil, but the way Starlink plans to act is innovative. This type of solution, however, is generally used in places further away from urban centers, where telephone operators that implement terrestrial internet have no financial incentive to reach. Next, ask all your questions about satellite internet.

The presence of internet via satellite in Brazil

Currently, Brazil already has internet via satellite, but the technology is the least used in the country. According to the most recent public data from Anatel, from July this year, internet via satellite is responsible for 0.85% of fixed broadband accesses.

The number is low precisely because technology arrives in places where no other does. Currently, the Brazilian scenario is dominated by fiber, which held 57% of fixed broadband accesses in July. For the fiber to reach locations farther from urban centers, a high investment is required, which is not economically viable.

“The importance of internet via satellite is that the satellite can cover large regions of the Earth, regions that are not being covered by terrestrial networks. In some places, internet via satellite is the only option. So the importance is to bring connectivity to places that otherwise would not be economically viable to implement the terrestrial network”, comments Marcos Estevo, an engineer specializing in regulation at Anatel’s Spectrum, Orbit and Broadcasting Management (ORER).

“In some regions that are far from urban centers and that are difficult to access, there is no interest of terrestrial fixed broadband operators in reaching these places. Because the cost of reaching these places with fiber and with other types of terrestrial access is very large, and companies do not have a return in relation to potential customers in that region. When you talk about satellite, the cost is much more in the deployment of the space segment, and it is very high. But after you deploy that, the terrestrial part it’s much cheaper. And the satellite can cover a lot of territory. Within that territory you’re covering, anywhere on it you can access the satellite simply by putting an earth station there,” he continues.

How does satellite internet work in Brazil?

In Brazil, all internet coverage via satellite is done through geostationary satellites. Marcos explains that they occupy a specific orbit, about 36,000 kilometers from the Earth’s surface.

These satellites move at the same speed as the planet and, therefore, are always in the same position when looking from a reference point on Earth. “For an observer on Earth, these satellites are stationary in the sky. So, you can point your antenna at this satellite and you don’t need to touch the antenna anymore”, explains Marcos.

The internet signal leaves the Earth, reaches these satellites, is distributed and then picked up by the antennas. In addition to the antenna, customers also need to install a modem, responsible for processing the signal and distributing it.

How does Starlink’s internet work?

The difference between the internet via satellite that already exists for that Elon Musk wants to bring to Brazil is precisely the type of satellite used. Marcos explains that, in the second case, non-geostationary equipment is used.

Satellites are closer to Earth and orbit the planet at a faster speed than Earth. “For an observer who is located on the Earth’s surface, they are crossing the sky”, summarizes Marcos.

According to Starlink, its satellites are 60 times closer to Earth than traditional ones. This results in lower latency (the time it takes for data to be sent from one point to another) lower. The company claims that this makes Starlink’s Internet capable of “supporting services that are not normally possible for traditional satellite Internet,” such as video calling and online gaming.

Such a system needs thousands of satellites to function, which is commonly called a constellation. As they are in motion relative to Earth, they alternate. When one satellite leaves a region’s coverage area, another enters. To pick up the signal, customer antennas need to have a tracking feature.

Will Starlink’s internet reach Brazil?

There have been non-geostationary satellites in Brazil for many years, but the novelty – which is not only part of Starlink, although it is the most famous example – is to use them to provide internet. That is why these companies are seeking authorization in Brazil from Anatel.

“These systems are quite complex, to design, launch and operate. All this complexity is reflected in the authorization process of these systems. It is not a simple thing”, explains the engineer.

Despite the complexity, he says that it is in Anatel’s interest for these approvals to be made. “We want to have this in Brazil. Brazil needs satellite, we are not a small country, all bundled, we are a country of many ‘Brazils’. We have Brazil from urban centers, which is well served by 4G technology and by fixed broadband technologies, and we have our corners where the internet does not reach. When there is coverage by cell phone operators, it is 2G. There are many places like that in Brazil, many,” he says.

Who will use Elon Musk’s internet?

Even with all this technology, Starlink’s internet, as well as any other satellite option, is aimed at regions where terrestrial internet does not reach. Therefore, the target audience is residents of small regions and farther from urban centers, who do not have much option but to pay dearly for the internet.

“In an urban center, satellite internet will not be able to compete in terms of price with a terrestrial system. That is why terrestrial technologies will always continue to exist, because they will be cheaper than satellite internet”, says Marcos , who comments that the different solutions tend to continue to coexist.

Starlink’s internet still doesn’t have a suggested price to reach Brazil, but the price practiced in the United States is not attractive. There, it is necessary to pay US$ 499 for installation equipment (approximately R$ 2,600, in direct conversion) and a monthly fee of US$ 99 (approximately R$ 520), in addition to shipping and handling fees.