Enderson Moreira approves and Botafogo moves to buy a defender; financial situation turn on alert

The coach gave the green light to the board to acquire the youth’s economic rights; due to financial problems, the club is studying more than one scenario.

O Botafogo is in high season under the command of the coach Enderson Moreira, allowing himself to dream more and more with the immediate return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. accumulating seven invincibility games, with five straight wins, Glorioso already appears in third position with 44 points, four behind leader Coritiba and six ahead of Guarani, the first team out of the G-4.

With tranquility, the board already plan the season of 2022 and need solve a series of internal situations. In the cast, 23 players have contracts valid only until the December 31st. The evaluations are already being carried out and a Name appears as unanimity for stay at the club for next year.

According to the report on the website “Globoesporte.com”, the Botafogo welcomes the permanence of Lucas Mezenga. the defender, from 19 years old, is borrowed by New Iguaçu and the Glorious’s intention is to exercise the call option. The defender arrived to reinforce the under-20 squad, but it was approved per Enderson Moreira after covering ‘gaps’ in the professional.

The young man was selected three times by the coach and got the job done, establishing itself as an alternative for the sequence of the season. Botafogo has not yet met with Lucas Mezenga’s representatives, but the goal is to hit near to New Iguaçu a payment model that does not further harm the club’s financial situation..

In addition to the purchase, another scenario studied by Glorious is extend the defender’s loan agreement, seeking to save time and money. Backstage, the business is well regarded by all parties, even more with the growing chance of access to Serie A. The defender has good physical imposition, plays safely and demonstrates a lot of competitiveness throughout the games.