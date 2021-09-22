English-speaking woman found on island wounded and with no memory

A woman was mysteriously found on a remote part of an island in Croatia, with no memory of who she is or how she got there. Appearing to be in her 60s, she received medical assistance after she was found Sept. 12 on the island of Krk in northern Croatia, according to a local police statement sent to CNN.

Police, who released a photo of the woman, said she was of medium height and about six feet tall, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. “She speaks English but doesn’t remember her identity,” police said.

“She is admitted to a hospital and in stable condition,” the corporation said.

The woman was found in a remote area of ​​the island of Krk, Croatia. Image: Reproduction/24Sata

Several people responded to a statement released by authorities, but the woman’s identity remains a mystery.

She was seen on the beach by a man in a boat, who raised the alarm, according to local media 24Sata. Fourteen members of HGSS, the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service, managed to reach her after walking about a kilometer to where she was standing.

“On the coast we found a woman with minor injuries. She also had a few scratches and was extremely dehydrated. She could barely take a few sips of water,” the HGSS reported. “We put her on a stretcher because she couldn’t walk, and we transported her to the hospital.”

She couldn’t say where she came from or how she ended up on the island, and she didn’t carry documents or a cell phone. No cars were found nearby.

24Sata interviewed local residents, who said the area where the woman was found is very rocky and practically inaccessible by sea or on foot. Krk is the largest of Croatia’s Adriatic islands and is a popular spot with visitors to the country.