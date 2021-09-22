Equinox: understand the event that marks the beginning of spring – News

The September equinox, an astronomical phenomenon that marks the beginning of spring, the flower season, in the Southern Hemisphere — and autumn in the Northern Hemisphere — will begin this Wednesday afternoon (22), more precisely at 4:14 pm.

Thus, until December 21, when summer begins for Brazilians and all those who live in this half of the planet, the days and nights will have the same duration: 12 hours.

According to Professor Rodolfo Langhi, from the Astronomy Observatory at Unesp (São Paulo State University), the event is due to rotation (the Earth’s movement around its own axis) and translation (our planet’s displacement around the Sun) movements.

The globe is not exactly “straight”, but tilted at 23.5°, which makes the sun’s rays fall on different parts of the Earth over the 12 months of the year.

“In the case of the equinoxes (spring and autumn), sunlight is distributed equally between the two hemispheres, which makes the days and nights have the same duration in all parts of the world. solstices (summer and winter), the sun’s rays fall unevenly — this way, the days are longer in summer and shorter in winter,” he says.

Also read: SP: spring starts this Tuesday (22) with milder temperature

In addition to the days and nights having the same length during spring as well as in autumn, another characteristic about these two seasons is that the temperature is generally milder – unlike summer and winter, when it usually does a lot. heat and very cold, respectively.

Langhi emphasizes, however, that this is not a reality for all parts of the Earth, since, in addition to the relationship between the planet’s movements and its inclination, there is a second factor at play: the latitudes of each point on the globe.

During spring and autumn, the sun’s rays fully reach the equatorial regions, located a little below the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, so that, at midday, the Sun is positioned in the sky at 90º C in relation to the horizon . As a result, even though the days and nights still have the same duration in these places, the temperatures there are considerably higher than in the rest of the Earth.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques