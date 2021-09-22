Erasmo Viana mocks Erika Schneider’s career

Erasmo Viana and Gui Araujo criticized Erika Schneider’s attitude during a conversation in the kitchen of “A Fazenda 2021”. The farmer of the week commented on the discussion he had with the model after the formation of the garden.

“Is it over there [Erika] came to say ‘ah, why my career later?’ I was thinking like this, who has a well-established career doesn’t need to come here, right?”, analyzed Gui Araujo while helping his friend with the dishes.

For the love of God. I don’t know which (career)

, joked Erasmus.

Gui Araujo agreed with his confinement colleague and asked: “So her career is f**ker than everyone else here?”

Who is Erika Schneider?

Born in São Roque, São Paulo, Erika Schneider is 30 years old, is a dancer and model, former dancer of “Domingão do Faustão (TV Globo) and has been identified as an affair of singer and former BBC Rodolffo Matthaus.

The model was dropped from the “Faustão” ballet in January 2021 after nearly eight years on Rede Globo. Since leaving, she has dedicated herself to her own clothing brand and printed several fashion campaigns.