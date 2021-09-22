Erika, Liziane, Nego do Borel and Solange are nominated for the first Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Erika Schneider, Liziane Gutierrez, Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes were nominated for the first Roça de The Farm 13. The voting, live, took place last Tuesday night (21). To start, presenter Adriane Galisteu recalled the rules of dynamics.

For winning the Fire Trial, Bil Araújo went in search of the Flame Powers and chose the Yellow one for himself: “The owner of this power must choose between: being immune in this formation in the Roça or winning a prize of R$ 10 thousand”.

The model chose to take the money home. As for the Power of the Red Flame, he handed it to Victor Pecoraro: “The owner of this power must exchange two residents of Baia for two pawns of headquarters”.

Thus, Victor took Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez from Baia and put Solange Gomes and Nego do Borel in the duo’s place.

As a farmer, Gui Araujo recommended Nego do Borel straight to Roça: “In addition to the attitudes I don’t agree with, this person doesn’t collaborate with absolutely anything,” he declared.

Voting continued to define the second roceiro. At this stage, residents of Baia could not receive votes.

After much justification and bickering, Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez tied with four votes each.

Then, the farmer Gui Araujo entered the scene and chose Liziane to occupy second place in Roça.

As the most voted player, Liziane pulled Solange Gomes da Baia to the third bench in Roça.

After that, Solange Gomes started Resta Um and saved Tati Quebra Barraco. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Erika Schneider was second in Resta One and occupies fourth place in the first Roça of the season.

The dancer vetoed Nego do Borel to participate in the Farmer’s Test, this Wednesday (22). Thus, the singer is the first confirmed in Roça.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.