Etna erupts again. Ashes reach neighboring locations – Observer

Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted on Tuesday, emitting ash that reached neighboring locations and a lava flow.

The first signs of activity were detected at 1 am (Lisbon time), when the first volcanic tremors were felt. A statement issued by the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) during the early morning hours of Tuesday says that the recorded values ​​have increased significantly by 1:40 am.

It was around this time that surveillance cameras noticed “ongoing eruptive activity” in the southeast crater, the one with the most activity. At 5 am, it began to expel volcanic material, forming a column of ash and smoke that reached nine meters in height. This material was transported to the localities of Fornazzo, Giarre, Riposto and Mascali, on the slope of the volcano.

Volcanic activity intensified over the next 40 minutes, with volcanic tremors reaching their maximum values ​​at 6:45 am. Two hours later, INGV announced in a new statement that the lava flow had stopped, with only some activity remaining inside the crater. The tremors had registered a substantial descent. No new updates were made.

This is the second time that Etna, located on the Italian island of Sicily, has erupted in less than a month. On Aug. 30, the Italian volcano spewed lava flows and caused ash to fall in some hillside villages, reported Euronews at the time.

This eruption comes at a time when another European volcano, Cumbre Vieja on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, is causing concern after it went into activity last Sunday. Six thousand people had to be removed from their homes and local officials speak of damage that could reach 400 million euros.

An estimate made on the basis of images collected by satellite points to 166 houses destroyed.