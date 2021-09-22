Evergrande announces agreement to avoid major title default

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, on the brink of bankruptcy, today announced a deal with a local lender to avoid defaulting on interest on a major bond.

The group’s situation, with an accumulated debt of more than US$300 billion, affects international markets, which fell this week amid fears of potential contagion to the whole of the Chinese economy.

In a statement sent to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (South China), its Hengda branch said it had negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond that was due on Thursday, and which many doubted would be paid.

Economics agency Bloomberg calculated the interest at 232 million yuan ($35.9 million).

The statement does not mention the payment of interest on another bond that also matures on Thursday.

The agreement means a brief relief for the real estate developer, which has 200,000 employees, presence in more than 280 cities and claims to be responsible for generating 3.8 million indirect jobs in China.

Analysts say it is also a relief for the markets, albeit only in the short term.

“For trust to become more meaningful, the market will have to look at Evergrande’s broader restructuring plans,” Gary Dugan, chief executive of the Global CIO Office, told Bloomberg.

Founded in the 1990s, Evergrande has registered strong growth supported by a large indebtedness, which currently exceeds US$300 billion.

Last week, the group admitted to being “under tremendous pressure” and acknowledged the possibility of failing to meet its obligations.

The plight of Evergrande, which has 1.4 million properties under construction to deliver, has sparked protests from customers, suppliers and investors fearing they will lose their money.

The company’s president and founder, Xu Jiayin, told employees this week that the group “will soon be able to come out of its darkest moment.”

The company hired experts to try to prevent the collapse and, according to information from Bloomberg, government regulatory agencies also sent employees to help the group.

Fears of Evergrande bankruptcy and contagion to the Chinese and world economy affected stock exchanges this week.

The Asian Development Bank’s director of macroeconomic research, Abdul Abiad, said “China’s banking system’s capital reserves are strong enough to absorb an impact, including the size of Evergrande, should that happen.”

“This ensures careful vigilance because the real estate sector is an important component of the Chinese economy (…) If the real estate sector is impacted, this could have effects for the whole of the Chinese economy,” he added.