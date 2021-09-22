Evergrande is not Lehman Brothers, but it could have a significant impact on China’s economy

Mao Statue and China Flag (Photo: Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – One of the largest companies in the construction and development sector in China, Evergrande, with its debt of US$ 300 billion, has already been compared to the American bank Lehman Brothers, which went bankrupt in 2008 at the event that started the financial crisis in that country. year, with disastrous impacts on the entire global economy.

Although there are similarities, and one of them is the size of the company and its ability to cause a contagion effect on other companies, analysts consider that the peculiarities of China and its real estate system make it unlikely that this event will cause a new financial crisis like the one in 2008 .

Arthur Kroeber, founding partner of Gavekal Dragonomics, explained at an event promoted by XP Investimentos that the real estate sector is still very important as an engine of the Chinese economy and that people are right to be concerned, as the company’s bankruptcy would impact ore prices iron and steel, in addition to slowing down China’s economic growth. However, he recalls that several large companies have collapsed in the country in the last five years.

Gavekal co-founder Louis-Vincent Gave says that when the HNA group ran into similar difficulties, it was said that this would be China’s Lehman Brothers moment, and it wasn’t. Same with Anbang Group Holdings.

“China’s growth will disappoint, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to have an implosion. The temptation with China is to reduce everything to black and white. Either China will pull all the well-being of the world or it will lead to the biggest global recession of all time”, points out Louis-Vincent.

Evergrande: Learn about the Chinese company that brought down global markets

A similar view is exposed by the team of analysts at Levante Ideias de Investimento. Exploring the comparison with Lehman Brothers, Levante explains that, while the American bank had practically all global financial institutions as counterparties, the performance of the Chinese developer is less internationalized.

“Evergrande is a developer whose activities are restricted to China and which does not have cross-bank operations. And despite repeated statements by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders that it will be difficult for the company to provide state aid, things are not so simple.”

For Levante, as real estate development represents 25% of the Chinese economy, letting Evergrande go under may not be so simple for the government to ignore the company’s repeated calls for help. “A slowdown in this sector could make it difficult for the Chinese economy to recover, something the government doesn’t even want to think about. The CCP is unique and autocratic. However, he justifies the maintenance of power by presenting the credentials of economic growth.”

In article for the InfoMoney, Roberto Dumas Damas, professor at Insper, presented the same point of view. In his opinion, economy, society and politics are closely related, so that if the economy is doing badly, the possibility of protests against Power increases.

“Any exacerbated social tension, the result of an uncontrolled bankruptcy of Evergrande, which employs more than 200,000 direct workers and 3.8 million indirect workers per year during the project phase, and with 1,300 developments not yet delivered, mainly in low-income cities income, will certainly be avoided and controlled.”

Dumas understands that the Chinese financial system will be preserved. “Some cost will be imposed on some players, but far from being a problem similar to that of subprime of 2008.”

Another point to be taken into account, Arthur Kroeber points out that the 2008 crisis in the US was not caused by the fall in property prices, but by the degree of leverage of companies in the financial sector that financed the expansion of real estate credit.

“The nature and scale of the housing bubble in China today is quite different from the US in 2008. The financial system at that time had Lehman Brothers leveraged 33 times to one. If you look at conditions in China, we had a year, not five, of a lot of speculative real estate buying. And there is no bank lending with a level of leverage comparable to Lehman Brothers.”

Kroeber says that for this to be a Chinese “Lehman moment”, the government would have to be unaware of the magnitude of the impact on the banks that lent money to the company, something that doesn’t make sense in China since the CCP itself owns it. from most of these banks.

Contagion effect

Despite not being a Lehman Brothers, Evergrande does have the possibility to impact the global economy. In a report, the UBS analysis team highlights that it conducted three stress tests with progressive severity.

“1) an Evergrande default; 2) a default by nine high-risk real estate developers (including Evergrande, excluding two developers with no data available) that we have identified; 3) a peak in the entire Delinquency Ratio of the real estate developer sector by 15 percentage points”, the analysts detail.

In these three cases, default rates collectively increase by 11 basis points, 29 basis points and 80 basis points respectively. “While this seems manageable from a banking perspective, the impacts will be felt disproportionately, with the Joint-Stock Bank (JSB) hit harder due to its greater exposure to real estate developers.”

The impact on the real economy, analysts comment, is projected to be an 8% drop in real estate sales year-on-year and an 8% to 10% year-on-year decline in the second half of new real estate.

In the most pessimistic scenario, the assessment is that the contagion effect of Evergrande cuts by one to two percentage points in China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the coming months. “However, the macro impact of the worst case contagion effect would likely be less than the 2014-15 housing slowdown as inventories remain low and overcapacity in the construction material sectors upstream has decreased”, points out the UBS team.

Morgan Stanley’s analytics team also projects a one percentage point impact on China’s fourth quarter GDP due to Evergrande’s plight.

“New construction starts may remain weak in the second half of 21, as developers prefer to preserve cash in the current environment,” predicts the US bank.

For the Levante team, Brazil will feel the effect of Evergrande’s default via Vale (VALE3), since the company has its biggest customer in China for iron ore, which is already being felt in the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange.

The good thing for the mining company is that, as analysts remind us, the company is in a different phase from the past, with all the heavy and necessary investments having already been made in large part.

“The second point is that, with the contracted and projected production increase, the company will be able to produce iron ore at a cash cost marginally below the current one, which is already the lowest in the world in production per ton of ore.”

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related