Evergrande’s deal announcement calms ore investors

(Bloomberg) – The rise and fall of iron ore in 2021 continues. Prices halted an unprecedented low and rose on Wednesday, boosted by news that helped reassure investors monitoring the crisis at China’s Evergrande.

The developer’s onshore unit said it reached an agreement with renminbi bond lenders over interest payments, which offered some relief after the global sale of risky assets sparked by uncertainties over Evergrande’s financial stability.

China’s central bank has also injected more short-term capital into the financial system, helping to stabilize commodity markets.

Read more: Evergrande: who is the Chinese company that brought down global markets

In Singapore, iron ore futures were once again traded above US$ 100 a ton and rose by 13.4% compared to the lowest closing in 16 months. The turmoil surrounding Evergrande spooked the market earlier this week, and the steel input was already oversold, said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities.

Still, analysts warn that China’s steel sector faces long-term obstacles. Iron ore, which led the commodity boom this year, fell 60% from a record over $230 a ton in May. Limits on steel production, along with restrictive measures in the housing market and concerns about energy shortages, have dampened demand for iron ore in China.

“With the continued implementation of limits on energy consumption, maintenance work at mills has increased, and steel volumes for construction in particular have fallen sharply,” said Qiu Yihong, analyst at Haitong Futures.

Demand was also affected by Covid-19, bad weather and a stronger downturn in the housing, manufacturing and auto markets, the analyst said.

more pressure

Demand for iron ore may continue to decline as China’s now mature steel sector faces new production limits, which fell to a 17-month low in August. Jiangsu – a province with an economy as big as Canada – has restricted the supply of electricity to businesses, including power plants.

As a result, iron ore will feel more pressure, dropping to $80 to $90 a ton next year, said Wayne Gordon, a strategist at UBS.

The losses were extensive. After the iron ore boom generated record dividends for the world’s biggest miners, shares in BHP and Rio Tinto have since followed the drop in prices.

This year, iron ore has been traded, on average, at around US$ 178 a ton, according to data from consultancy Mysteel Global. UBS now expects the annual average to drop to US$163 a ton and projects only US$89 for next year. Liberum Capital forecasts an average of US$ 93 per ton in 2022.

As demand dwindles, miners are rushing to export iron ore and meet annual targets.

Shipments by Vale (VALE3) rose 12% on a weekly basis, and cargoes from Brazil are expected to continue increasing until the end of the year, according to UBS vessel tracking data. Port stocks, with 41 days of use, have weighed heavily on prices, the bank said in a report on Tuesday.

still profitable

With the bearish outlook for iron ore, UBS cut its recommendation for Fortescue Metals and Vale for sale. A smaller Australian producer suspended operations after having carried out only one shipment.

Still, big miners remain profitable: mining costs at Rio Tinto, for example, were between $18 and $18.50 a ton this year.

“Today’s price, considering the cost basis of Australian producers, is still a very good price,” said David Radclyffe, senior mining analyst at Global Mining Research.

The contract in Singapore rose to US$ 105.20 a ton, before trading at US$ 105 at 4:29 pm, local time.

Iron ore futures on the Dalian Exchange closed up 6.3%, and steel futures also rose in Shanghai. Talks in China have reopened after a two-day holiday.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related