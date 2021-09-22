Evergrande’s release on bond interest payments intrigues analysts

(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande has brought a new dose of uncertainty to financial markets with a vague statement about interest payments on a bond that has analysts eager for more details.

Evergrande’s onshore unit said in a regulatory document on Wednesday that an interest payment due Sept. 23 on one of its yuan-denominated bonds “has been resolved through negotiations outside the clearinghouse.” But the unit did not specify the amount of interest paid or when.

For some analysts, Evergrande would have struck a deal with bond lenders to defer interest payments without it being classified as a default.

Chinese companies generally pay interest on domestic bonds through a clearinghouse; when they pay holders directly, it’s often because companies can’t transfer the money on time or in full amount, said Li Kai, a founding partner of the Beijing-based Shengao Investment fixed-income fund.

“It usually involves extending, parceling out or reducing the coupon,” Li said. “This is one way to avoid defaults by distressed companies” or companies that are renegotiating debt.

Global investors follow Evergrande’s every step as they try to assess whether the real estate giant’s cash crunch will result in financial and economic contagion. While the quick reaction to the Evergrande statement on Wednesday was positive, some risky assets lost steam after that: the MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 0.7%.

Evergrande did not respond to requests for comment on interest payments.

The developer has not made interest payments on loans maturing on Monday to at least two of its biggest bank creditors, according to people familiar with the matter. Evergrande, Asia’s largest issuer of speculative-grade, or junk, bonds also has an interest payment due Thursday on one of its dollar-denominated bonds.

The amount owed for Evergrande’s local bond, with a 5.8% coupon maturing in 2025, was 232 million yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Evergrande may have reached some sort of deferment with onshore holders,” said Daniel Fan, credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “They may have asked them not to act, awaiting negotiation for a rescheduling or something like that.”

Evergrande has more than $300 billion in total liabilities, including $19.2 billion in offshore bonds outstanding and 53.5 billion yuan in local bonds.

