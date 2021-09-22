Everton Ribeiro played at sacrifice in Flamengo’s last match, says Renato

Rubro-Negro lost at home to Grêmio on Sunday night (19), and was a little further away from the leader Atlético-MG.

Last Sunday night (19), the Flamengo lost to Grêmio at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship, and was a little further away from the fight for the title. Now, the team is five points behind the leader Atlético-MG in lost points and, at this moment, it is nine behind Galo, who shoots with 45.

In a post-game press conference, the coach Renato Gaucho revealed why he replaced the midfielder Everton Ribeiro at 20 minutes of the second half: “Everton wasn’t even supposed to play because he had a problem with his leg. I had said that he could play 45 minutes and, at most, another 15, 20 minutes”.

According to the coach, the replacement of Everton Ribeiro by Bruno Henrique was made thinking of the midweek game, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the Libertadores: “It was a risk we were taking. Every three days Flamengo plays a decision. We want to win. He wasn’t bad in the game, but I have a deciding game on Wednesday”.

Renato also explained what the idea was when taking shirt 7: “We were losing the game, I put Bruno Henrique, pushed Gabriel and Pedro on top of the defenders and left Michael a little longer. Everton left, I don’t like to take Everton out, he’s very smart and important in the scheme, but people need to know: when the coach takes a player, people in the press don’t have access to the information”.

After the defeat to Grêmio last weekend, Flamengo had already turned the key to Libertadores. The team will face Barcelona de Guayaquil next Wednesday (22), at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), in a game that will feature the fans in the stands.