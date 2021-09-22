Ex-BBB Viih Tube remembers cancellation on the internet and shocks the web: “I felt dead”

[Alerta de gatilho]: Former BBC Viih Tube opened her heart on her Youtube channel by remembering the cancellation she experienced on the internet when she was just 16 years old. At the time, the ex-sister reported the moment when her life seemed to have lost its meaning.

“I didn’t feel like doing anything, doing anything. I felt dead. Nothing made sense to me, nothing was funny. I didn’t eat, I just slept. Today, I analyze and remember the feeling I had, of being groundless, meaningless. For a moment, I thought I would never get out of that situation, that feeling, that energy that I was living. I thought people would never leave me alone,” she said.

Then, YouTuber highlighted that maintaining strength in delicate moments is essential: “If I had given up because of those bad thoughts, because of that difficult time I was living, I think I would never have achieved everything I achieved today. I am recording this video at my house. My own house, which I bought. If you’re going through something so complicated that you can’t see yourself leaving, know that everything passes. You’ll be able to get out, even if you think it’s impossible,” she said.

Recently, ex-BBB Viih Tube posted on social media several sexual harassment messages that she frequently receives on her Instagram.

