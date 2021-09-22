Exemption; Deputy Jerônimo Goergen meets Guedes today – News

Federal Deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP/RS) will have a meeting this Wednesday (21) with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. On the agenda: the payroll exemption. To R7, Goergen said that talks between him and the federal government on the matter have been daily. “The government has shown determination to resolve this issue. I was called to this Tuesday’s meeting and the idea is to resolve this issue once and for all,” he said.

The federal government’s tax relief proposal is within the tax reform (in the third phase). The idea is to remove taxes from hiring with lower wages. To compensate for the loss of revenue, the government proposes to create a “broad-based” tax, or on digital payments.

Bill of Law

Currently, 17 productive sectors benefit from the payroll tax. Bill 2541/2021, authored by Deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PR) extends, from December 2021 to December 2026, the exemption. The proposal has the government deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP-RS) as rapporteur and amends Law 12,546/2011. Goergen wants to vote on the bill in the Chamber’s Finance and Taxation Committee on September 15th.

For Guedes, there is a certain skepticism in relation to exemptions because they are generally granted in times of economic downturn. “The exemption, there is a certain skepticism, because all the experiments were carried out in a collapse situation. How did the exemptions happen in Brazil: when the activity starts to collapse, who has a little more importance, ABC Paulista, focus of unionism, this group comes close to the government and asks for [a desoneração]. Normally, you don’t see job growth, because it’s the other way around: you struggle to preserve jobs in the collapse. Generally, the exemption is done like this. What you get in the end is that, in order not to lose a million jobs, you lose 500,000.”

The exemption reduces the amount of payment to the INSS (National Social Security Institute) made by employers. Instead of paying 20% ​​on the employee’s payroll, the tax can be calculated by applying a percentage of the company’s gross revenue, ranging from 1% to 4.5%, depending on the sector.

The idea of ​​creating the differentiated regime was to benefit sectors responsible for a large number of jobs, especially industries. 56 sectors were covered. In 2018, former president Michel Temer signed a law that removed 39 areas from the differentiated regime.

Among the 17 sectors that still have the option of making the payment based on gross revenue are footwear, call center, civil construction, vehicles, transport and textiles, among others.