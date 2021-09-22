Failure in the Ministry of Health system prevents updating of Covid-19 numbers in Bahia

This Tuesday (21), an instability in the e-SUS Notifica platform, of the Ministry of Health, which performs the registration of outpatient cases of Covid-19 in Brazil, made it impossible for Bahia to have access to data from the last 24 hours. This has been a recurring failure since the release of the new version on September 8, 2021.

Several attempts to extract data were performed without success in the operation. The technology teams of the Bahia State Health Secretariat (Sesab) and the Bahia State Data Processing Company (Prodeb), as well as the State Epidemiological Surveillance Directorate (Divep) contacted the Ministry of Health, but until at the moment there was no re-establishment of the connection.

Bahia has been a pioneer in the integration of three ministerial bases since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Data from the e-SUS Notifica, SivepGripe and GAL/Lacen systems are automatically extracted and a series of algorithms developed by the technology team remove duplications in order to have a complete and reliable basis for the epidemiological scenario. Unfortunately, after the launch of the new version of e-SUS Notifica by the Ministry of Health, the federal agency has not made the complete mass of data available in the approval environment, thus preventing the proper analysis of the data.

As soon as the connection with the ministerial system is re-established, the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) will make available for public access the complete database of suspected, discarded, confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus (Covid-19) . It will be available at bi.saude.ba.gov.br/transparencia/. The initiative increases transparency and allows any citizen, anywhere in the world, to monitor and analyze the evolution of the pandemic in Bahia.