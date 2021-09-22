Fall of cryptocurrencies brings losses of R$4 billion for leveraged traders – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Traders who bet on the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) are in a difficult situation after the second day followed by the fall of cryptocurrencies, still a reflection of the Evergrande crisis in China, which also pushed world stock markets into the red at the beginning of the week.

As usual, those who opened leveraged positions take the worst: according to data from the Bybt derivatives platform, 123,082 traders suffer losses that already reach US$ 766 million, the equivalent of more than R$ 4 billion. In just one trade, an anonymous Bitmex user lost $10 million (R$52.9 million).

Most of the value is equivalent to settlements of positions in Bitcoin, which owns the largest trading volume on the cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last 24 hours, there are already 11,300 BTC eroded by user account exchanges, which is equivalent to around US$481 million (approximately R$2.5 billion).

Then comes Ethereum (ETH), whose losing positions resulted in a loss of 44,75 thousand ETH, or US$ 131.95 million (R$ 698 million).

Other currencies among the largest by market value, such as Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) also appear alongside Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), which gained prominence recently after a spike in price. Together, they were responsible for settlements of more than US$50 million (R$265 million).

When opening a leveraged position, the user borrows cryptocurrencies from the exchange to expand the position’s size and maximize earnings, with the hope of returning the assets later with interest, but pocketing larger profits.

This loan, however, is guaranteed with funds deposited in the portfolio, whether cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or stablecoins such as Tether (USDT). Liquidation is the automatic closing of leveraged positions when collateral left by traders equals accumulated debt.

The loss on leveraged trades appears when the market goes in the opposite direction to the trader’s forecast, whether in margin trades or futures.

In the most recent case, those who bet on the rise (long) bought cryptocurrencies with the hope of selling more expensive later, but prices fell and forced the user to sell cheaper to close the position – the greater the difference between prices, the greater are the losses.

Bybt, which specializes in derivatives, registered the largest volume of settlements on the day, with US$ 244.8 million, followed by Binance, with US$ 108.22 million settled in long positions. Next comes Huobi, with US$ 75.88 million, and OKEx, with US$ 69.63 million.

Although it is also typical of the traditional financial market, leverage is seen as a problem in cryptocurrencies due to the lack of regulation. While on the Brazilian stock exchange there is a limit on the rental of shares, the same does not happen in crypto exchanges.

The lack of leverage in leveraged positions is also pointed out as a reason for moments of high volatility in cryptocurrencies. Recently, exchanges started to change their posture and announced the reduction of the maximum available leverage, as in the case of FTX and Binance, which started to limit it to 20 times – Binance even allowed an expansion of the position by up to 125 times.

The leveraged trade is considered a derivative and, therefore, its offer is prohibited in Brazil by the rule of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), which classifies this type of product as a security and requires a special license for its operation.

However, Brazilians are not exactly restricted from accessing derivatives platforms. In general, it is enough to simply change the language of the application to circumvent a weak block imposed by brokers trying to multiply the profits of the trade or risk losing everything.

